Varane blow for Zidane and Madrid ahead of Chelsea clash

French defender to miss Champions League semi final second leg in London
OUT: French defender Raphael Varane who wil lmiss Wednesday's second leg at Chelsea.

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 13:52
Tony Leen

REAL Madrid have suffered another defensive blow ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea with French linchpin Raphael Varane ruled out for Wednesday's Stamford Bridge clash.

The Frenchman had to come off against Osasuna at the weekend with a muscle injury and tests have confirmed the injury is serious enough to rule him out for the trip to London, Marca reports.

It is the latest in a series of defensive problems for Zinedine Zidane, who is already without Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, while Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy remain doubtful.

"After the tests carried out today on Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles," read Los Blancos' medical team's report.

It is likely that Ramos and Mendy - who trained with the group on Monday - will be pressed into action even though they may not be 100% fit. With Mendy in the line-up, Zidane could field a back three with Ramos, Nacho and Eder Militao, or a back four with Nacho as a full-back.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea hold the edge after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid, Christian Pulisic grabbing the all-important away goal.

Italian official Daniele Orsato has been selected to take charge of the game. he was the man in the middle for Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, on March 17.

