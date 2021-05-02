Aubameyang strikes against Newcastle again as much-changed Arsenal seal comfortable win

It's six in his last five games against the Magpies after the Gunners striker
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James' Park. Picture: Lindsey Parnaby

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 16:08
Jason Mellor

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his obligatory goal against Newcastle as Arsenal strolled to victory at St James' Park.

It's six in his last five games against the Magpies after the Gunners striker volleyed home his side's second from a Gabriel Martinelli cross early in the second half to help Mikel Arteta's side climb back into the top half of the table.

Arteta made eight changes ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second-leg against Villarreal, but his side were never seriously threatened after taking an early lead when Mohamed Elneny drilled home his first-ever Premier League goal.

A first defeat in five leaves Newcastle nine points above the drop zone, and still not mathematically assured of avoiding the drop. Fabian Schar's late red card for a needless challenge on Martinelli summed up the ineptitude of their display.

NEWCASTLE (5-3-2): Dubravka 4; Murphy 3, Fernandez 5 (Schar 72, 2), Clark 6 (Gayle 84, 4), Dummett 5, Ritchie 5; Almiron 4 (Joelinton 73, 4), S Longstaff 5, Shelvey 4; Saint-Maximin 5, Wilson 4.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ryan 8; Bellerin 8, David Luiz 7 (Chambers 53, 7), Gabriel 7, Xhaka 7; Elneny 8, Ceballos 7; Willian 7, Odegaard 7 (Partey 85, 5), Martinelli 8; Aubameyang 7 (Pepe 78, 6).

Referee: Mike Dean.

