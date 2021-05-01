Hat-trick of penalties as Caulfield's Galway get campaign on track

Airtricity League First Division: Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Galway United

Galway United came away with a much-needed victory from their trip to St Colman’s Park against Cobh Ramblers.

It is a win which John Caulfield’s side will hope can get their promotion bid properly on track.

Cobh had an early opportunity, as a David O’Leary piledriver went narrowly wide of the mark.

But Galway were purposeful and played at a high intensity in the opening stages.

They were also posing plenty of questions for the Cobh defence. Mikey Place had a golden opportunity inside the box, but fired off target. While Stephen Walsh had a headed effort that was saved well by Sean Barron in the Ramblers goal.

Just past the quarter hour mark, the away side were awarded a penalty when Charlie Lyons cleared a goalbound effort off the line with his hand — earning a red card from match referee Gavin Colfer.

Ruairi Keating duly converted from the spot, despite the best efforts of Barron in the home goal, who was close to keeping it out.

By that stage one feared the worst from a Cobh point of view but to their credit they acquitted themselves well and ensured the contest was competitive for the remainder of the half.

Ramblers were dealt a hammer blow when Galway were awarded a second spot-kick early in the second half, Keating again converting.

Galway got a third in the 79th minute, as Cunningham put in a low cross which John Kavanagh put into his own net.

And the fourth came late on from yet another penalty. Padraic Cunningham blasting home.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Walsh, Lyons, Murphy, Kavanagh: O’Leary, Devitt: Turner, Coleman, O’Reilly: Cooper.

Subs: Hegarty for Turner (73).

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; Brouder, McCormack, Boylan, Horgan: Duggan, Hurley, Waweru , Walsh : Place, Keating.

Subs: Rowe for Waweru (HT), Cunningham for Place (69), Christopher for Duggan (81), Kelly for Keating, Ubaezuonu for Walsh (both 85).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.