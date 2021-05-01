Euro Wrap: Mbappe rested but Neymar fires PSG top, Atletico escape, Inter on brink

FRANCE: PSG tune up for City by going top

Paris St Germain went top of the Ligue 1 standings, at least temporarily, after Neymar scored and set up another goal in a 2-1 home win against RC Lens.

Neymar netted in the first half and crossed for Marquinhos to score after the break to put PSG on 75 points with three games left in their title chase.

Lille, who have 73 points, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at home to Nice this evening.

"It was hard, especially in the second half. Before the game we needed four wins from four games so we'll take the three points, that's the most important," said PSG centre back Presnel Kimpembe.

PSG, who visit Manchester City on Tuesday aiming to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie, rested Kylian Mbappe and started with Marco Verratti on the bench.

Neymar took charge and put PSG ahead after 33 minutes when he fired home from inside the box after being set up by Julian Draxler, who had dispossessed the snoozing Facundo Medina.

Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo was a threat to the PSG defence but the visitors lacked efficiency up front.

Just before the hour, PSG doubled the advantage as Marquinhos rose above Medina to head Neymar's whipped cross home with the hosts seemingly heading towards a routine victory.

Lens, however, made sure the reigning French champions stayed on their toes as Ganago found the back of the net with a half-volley from Jonathan Clauss's cross.

On Sunday, third-placed Monaco, who have 71 points, and Olympique Lyonnais in fourth (67) meet in the principality.

SPAIN: Atletico escape late drama to stay in charge

Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at struggling Elche on Saturday, riding their luck to the extreme when the hosts missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Marcos Llorente scored the only goal with a deflected shot in the 23rd minute but gave away the penalty in the 90th after a careless handball as Atleti defended a free kick after sitting on their slim lead rather than looking to put the game to bed.

Elche midfielder Fidel Chaves's spot kick beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak but came off the post, providing another twist in an action-packed game in which Atletico had two goals ruled out for offside and a penalty award taken away following a VAR review.

Elche's Spanish midfielder Fidel Chaves shoots a penalty kick off the post during the LaLiga meeting of Elche and Atletico Madrid at the Manuel Martinez Valero stadium

Fidel's spurned penalty threw Diego Simeone's side a lifeline in the thrilling title race while leaving Elche still 18th and in the relegation zone. They would have moved out of the drop zone if Fidel had scored from the spot.

The win took Atletico to 76 points with four games left, five clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Osasuna this evening, and third-placed Barcelona, who visit Valencia on Sunday. Sevilla, on 70 points, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

"Winning today was an obligation and we were able to get the job done," said Llorente.

"At this stage of the season everyone has so much at stake, whether you're fighting relegation, going for Europe or the title. Every team is playing as if their lives depend on it.

"I don't believe in luck. But we've got the three points which gives us huge belief for what's left to come."

ITALY: Inter on brink of Serie A title after relegating Crotone

Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen scored midway through the second half to set the runaway Serie A leaders on the way to a 2-0 win at Crotone that moved them within a point of clinching the title and confirmed their hosts' relegation.

Inter are on 82 points, 14 clear of second-placed Atalanta, and need one point to gurantee a first league title since 2010 due to their superior head-to-head record over the Bergamo club.

However, they will be crowned champions on Sunday if Atalanta fail to win at Sassuolo.

Eriksen’s deflected effort four minutes after coming off the bench found the bottom corner in the 69th minute to make the breakthrough and Achraf Hakimi finished a counter-attack to double Inter's lead in stoppage time.

The goal condemned bottom side Crotone to relegation, as Serse Cosmi’s side have 18 points, 13 fewer than Cagliari in 17th place with four games remaining.

