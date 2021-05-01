Shelbourne withstand Waves to go top of WNL, Wexford hit five

Shelbourne survived a late DLR Waves onslaught to return to the top of the Women’s National League table thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Tolka Park.

Goals in either half from Ireland internationals Emily Whelan and Noelle Murray were enough for Noel King’s side despite a spectacular Carla McManus strike halving the deficit late on.

The visitors, who came into the tie unbeaten in their three games to date, had chances in the dying moments through Niamh Barnes and Shauna Carroll but they couldn’t find the leveller.

A cagey opening 45 minutes produced few in the way of chances, with the lively Whelan going closest midway through the half as she curled narrowly wide.

The teenager broke the deadlock shortly before half-time, however, as Jessica Ziu lofted a ball in behind the defence and she hooked the ball expertly into the far corner.

The goal that has us in front #DublinsFinest



— Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) May 1, 2021

Waves had a bright spell after the break and captain Catherine Cronin was frustrated to see her shot fly wide from close range.

At the other end, Jamie Finn showed grit and determination to break free in the box but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

Shels doubled their lead just before the hour in contentious circumstances as Jess Gleeson was judged to have handled a Murray corner.

The former Glasgow City playmaker took responsibility for the spot-kick and coolly slotted the ball past Eve Badana.

Waves boss Graham Kelly introduced striker Carla McManus for the final 25 minutes and she notched her second goal of the season seven minutes from time.

There seemed to be little on as Katie Malone poked the ball to the striker just inside the Shels half, but her audacious 35-yard effort left Amanda Budden with no chance.

There followed a frantic final few minutes as Waves poured forward in search of what would have been a deserved equaliser, but the final touch was lacking and Shels hung on for the win.

Elsewhere, exciting Ireland youngster Ellen Molloy fired a brilliant, long-range goal as Wexford Youths put five without reply past Galway at Ferrycarrig Park.

Lads, what a goal.



Ireland's 16-year-old prodigy Ellen Molloy has just done an absolute screamer for the Wexford Youths.



Puskas potench @StephanieRoche9 ?pic.twitter.com/k4LUrk5aNC — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) May 1, 2021

Lynn Marie Grant put Wexford two-up in the first half after an early own-goal got them on the way.

And Sinead Taylor, Molloy and Aisling Frawley rounded off the win in the second half.