Cameron McJannet strikes late as Derry inflict more woe on Bohs

Bohemians 1 Derry City 2

Cameron McJannet’s late winner made it two wins from two for Raudhrí Higgins’ Derry City condemning Bohemians to a third straight loss.

The wait for a first home win of the season goes on for Keith Long’s side as Derry continue their new manager bounce.

The first opportunity of the game came via a penalty to the hosts. Ross Tierney was hacked down by Ciaron Harkin after Derry failed to clear Keith Ward’s cross leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Georgie Kelly made no mistake from 12 yards sending Nathan Gartside the wrong way to give Bohs a deserved lead after 16 minutes.

The Gypsies dictated proceedings throughout the opening half but struggled to create anything of note, Kelly had a couple of nearly moments but the ball wouldn’t break for him.

The Candystripes almost got themselves level against the run of play. James Akintunde found himself free in the Bohs area as his header rattled the bar after Will Patching delivered a free kick from the right.

Andy Lyons might have doubled the lead for Bohs after Ward slipped him in down the right but his shot was parried away by Gartside.

Tierney, who dazzled with zest and intelligence almost made it two nil after the break, but Gartside incredibly clawed the ball away.

Substitute Marc Walsh almost made an instant impact when he was one on one with James Talbot but the Bohs stopper saved with his feet.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ charges drew level on 63 minutes from the resulting corner. McJannet rose highest to meet Patching’s delivery and James Talbot couldn’t keep it out.

Bohs were left to rue missed opportunities from Ciaran Kelly and substitute Dawson Devoy when McJannet cushioned the ball home to snatch victory for the Candystripes, as he got on the end of a deep free kick from Patching.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Ciaran Kelly, Rob Cornwall, Tyreke Wilson; Ali Coote, Liam Burt, Keith Buckley (c), Ross Tierney (Dawson Devoy 75), Keith Ward (Jack Moylan 70); Georgie Kelly.

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside; Daniel Lafferty, Ronan Boyce, Cameron McJannet, Eoin Toal (c); Ciaron Harkin, Jack Malone (Marc Walsh 58), Will Patching (To be Confirmed 90); William Fitzgerald (Brendan Barr 81), James Akintunde, David Parkhouse (Joe Thomson 58).