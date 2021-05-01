Vera Pauw: Tyler Toland must take initiative to secure Ireland return 

Ireland have an exciting 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign to look forward to in the autumn but manager Vera Pauw says Tyler Toland must take the initiative for her return to the squad to be smoothed.

On a day when third-seeded Ireland were handed a tough group against Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Georgia, the veteran Dutch coach was on the front foot.

Firstly, she expressed her dismay at an attempt by Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland to impose pre- arranged accords during the fixtures meeting that followed the draw held in Nyon.

However, the brunt of her ire was reserved for Toland, the Manchester City midfielder currently on loan at Scottish champions Glasgow City.

Pauw came into the job in September 2019 with Co Donegal native Toland as the rising star of the squad.

Granted her debut during the previous campaign by Colin Bell at just 16, making her the youngest-ever senior international, Toland continued the ascent by supplying a player-of-the-match performance in the win over Montenegro.

Pauw was in the Tallaght stand for that Euro qualifier, only taking charge the following day, but promptly decided to keep Toland on the bench for the next pair of qualifiers against Ukraine and Greece.

It was during that latter camp in Athens that matters came to a head.

Initially, when queried about the player’s subsequent exclusion from her squads, Pauw was able to cite her limited game-time at City.

A few months later, however, a requirement to phone her was floated.

Pauw confirmed that a text message sent by Toland didn’t go far enough to heal the rift.

“Tyler needs to call me to explain how she can come back into the squad,” said the manager.

“Young players can make mistakes but Tyler needs to realise that she has made a mistake and not put it on my plate.

As a 17-year-old, she was on the bench twice for me. Then she decided to think that I didn’t like her and, together with her father, decided not to play for me.

“I read in the newspaper that she changed her mind. Maybe a bit of guts would help.

“I’m not the one breaking her career; I’m only here to save her career.”

On the pitch, Pauw confirmed Ireland would begin their campaign with a trip to face bottom seeds Georgia.

Beyond that, nothing is yet finalised, though the top two seeds failed in their audacious bid to leave their meetings until the final pair of windows.

Ireland must finish above one of the Euros-bound countries to remain in the mix to reach their first-ever major tournament.

“I have had many, many draws before but this never happened to me.

“I’m very surprised because the people that did it, I rate very highly.

“I reported them to Uefa because if you want to have fair play, then you have to open yourself to fair play.

“This is unfair and has to stop.

“We had to fight and now our last game against Finland is between their matches against Sweden.

You can’t let one country give in and another take what they want.