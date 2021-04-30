Teenager Johnny Kenny earns Sligo Rovers share of the spoils

Sligo Rovers 1 Drogheda United 1

Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers served up an entertaining share of the spoils at Head in the Game Park – an open game in which both sides looked capable of scoring and conceding.

Both goals came in the opening period – ex-Sligo player Chris Lyons put last season's First Division champions in front but this advantage was later cancelled out by Sligo's emerging talent Johnny Kenny.

The hosts, managed by Tim Clancy, a former Sligo player, had won three of their seven games so far in this season's top flight – but had lost their last two games, including a Louth derby defeat to Dundalk last weekend.

Sligo, meanwhile, were looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 1-0 reversal to Derry City the previous weekend that ended a six-game unbeaten run.

Boss Liam Buckley gave a first start of the season to Shane Blaney and there was also a first start of the campaign for Lewis Banks.

Kenny, Sligo's teenage striker, had the first chance of proceedings with a header that flashed wide of Colin McCabe's goal and there was also an instinctive effort from Romeo Parkes.

Sligo's first corner led to a headed chance for John Mahon – the set-piece was won after Daniel O'Reilly blocked Romeo Parkes' low shot.

Drogheda's first sniff of goal was an off target effort from Mark Doyle after Chris Lyons set up the 14th minute opportunity.

Three minutes later they went in front. A free-kick lofted into Sligo's penalty area was headed on by Daniel O'Reilly – with Ed McGinty caught in no-man's land – and flicked home from close-range by Chris Lyons for his third of the season.

That goal led to an improvement from Drogheda, although Sligo threatened an equaliser when Jordan Gibson had a crack from long-distance – the shot on target but held by Colin McCabe.

But McCabe was possibly at fault for Sligo's leveller in the 36th minute. Drogheda's custodian could only parry Walter Figueria's shot and Kenny expertly gobbled up the loose ball – this was the 17-year-old's second senior goal.

Five minutes after the restart a meaty drive from Lewis Banks was Sligo's first shot of the second period.

Banks then released Jordan Gibson who cut in and lashed an effort goalwards that Colin McCabe did well to tip over.

Drogheda were still in the mix in this lively encounter – Daniel O'Reilly went close with a header from Ronan Murray's corner.

Another delivery from Murray, this time from a free-kick, ended with a dangerous header at goal from Killian Phillips.

Drogheda looked certain to retake the lead after 66 minutes. James Brown, again busy on the right flank, found Phillips unmarked in the penalty area but the 19-year-old guided his shot over.

Sligo looked vulnerable in the closing stages. They were thankful for a vital clearance from Garry Buckley and were also fortunate that Killian Phillips had another off target shot.

Ed McGinty's fine save denied Chris Lyons an 88th minute winner.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Blaney, Bolger; Gibson, Parkes (De Vries 80), Figueira; Kenny.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Phillips, O'Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Doyle (Heeney 53), Markey, O'Shea; Murray (Clarke 74), Lyons.

Referee: Rob Harvey.