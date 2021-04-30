Swedish task a tall order but Vera Pauw targets Finland in World Cup qualifiers

Vera Pauw has targeted a runners-up finish from Ireland’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying group after her side were drawn against Nordic nations Sweden and Finland in today’s draw.

As third seeds in Nyon, Ireland were hoping for some luck but will instead need to separate two of Europe’s top sides to ensure they remain in contention to reach a first-ever major tournament.

Pauw’s side will also face Slovakia and Georgia in a campaign that kicks off in September.

“It’s not a bad draw, it could have been better of course but the draw gives us some perspective,” said the Dutch woman.

“Sweden have qualified for the Olympics as one of the best three European teams. They have had a dip from 2010 to 2015 but are now completely at the top.

“Our aim should be to get the runners-up position. Finland are a strong team but not unbeatable.

“We are on the up and raising so we will do our best. We have the drive.

“Slovakia and Georgia are ranked below us and we should be able to get our points there.

“It is tough, especially the first seeds and we knew there would be a strong team from the second pot. We’ll just go for it.”

The Swedes have a remarkable World Cup record, qualifying for every tournament since its inception in 1991. Their best run came in 2003 by reaching the final, losing 2-1 in extra-time to Germany, and they have recorded third-placed finishes on three occasions, most recently in the last tournament in 2019.

The Scandinavians have the Tokyo Olympics in July to navigate before they begin their World Cup quest, which will be interrupted by the deferred Euro 2022 finals.

Finland have never reached the World Cup but next year’s Euros in England will mark their fourth qualification of the last five campaigns.

That success was achieved by topping their group ahead of Portugal and Scotland, recording seven wins and a draw along their unbeaten route.

They became renowned for scoring late goals, bagging an equaliser away to Portugal before grabbing another in the final game against the Portuguese through Linda Sallstrom to seal top spot.

Pauw is familiar with their coach Anna Signeul. The Swede succeeded Pauw in the Scotland job back in 2005, leading them to their first-ever European Championships in 2017. She announced before the finals in Netherlands her intention to leave for the vacancy in Finland. “They have a good coach,” added Pauw with a smile.

The women's global showpiece will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and, with the tournament expanding from 24 to 32 teams, Europe could see their representation jump by 50 percent from eight to 12.

Only the winners of the nine qualifying groups will be guaranteed direct progression to the finals, with the runners-up having to negotiate a complicated playoff system in October 2022 to join them.

Two will emerge from that process while another nation from Europe will get the chance to qualify through the Intercontinental route.

The 51 teams were divided into six pots based on Uefa’s women's national team coefficient ranking generation after the conclusion of the qualifying stage of the Euros in February.

Ireland were grouped in one of the five-nation pools during the Uefa draw made by David Gough, women’s football competitions manager, and Nadine Kessler, the former German international who is now head of women’s football at the European governing body.

The fixtures for the campaign will be confirmed later today.

World Cup Qualifying Group A (Fifa rankings): Sweden (5) Finland (24 Ireland (34) Slovakia (46) Georgia (126)

Fixture windows: 13–21 September 2021, 18–26 October 2021, 22–30 November 2021, 4–12 April 2022, 29 August–6 September 2022

UEFA Play-Offs: 3–11 October 2022