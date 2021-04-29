Pepe gives lacklustre Arsenal hope aftertough night in Spain

Villarreal 2 Arsenal 1

The second leg of this Europa League semi-final tie is not to be missed next Thursday night. What manager Mikel Arteta would give to hear the fans singing ‘one-nil to the Arsenal.’

The two red cards, three goals and chances galore made for equally painful and entertaining viewing, depending on allegiances, and both sides will feel they have a chance of getting through to face likely finalists Manchester United in Gdansk.

Arteta is lucky to still be in it having consistently made this competition a rough ride for himself, his players and the clubs supporters and this chaotic match was no different.

He gambled his and Arsenal’s season on trying to emulate his managerial godfather Pep Guardiola and playing without a recognised striker for the first time in a European semi-final. It was a bold decision that paid off for Pep and Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night but it back-fired for Arteta’s Arsenal.

The only thing that kept Arteta and his haphazard side in this Europa League semi-final was that he was up against the former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who also saw his side lose their way under pressure.

Villarreal led 2-0 — they should have been further in front — against a struggling Arsenal side that had been reduced to 10 men after Dani Ceballos was sent off for two bookable offences.

Emery’s men then gifted Arsenal a crucial away goal after Bukayo Saka was fouled and Nicolas Pepe scored from the penalty spot.

And with the tie still at their mercy former Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue was dismissed when he was also rightly booked twice by Portuguese referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias.

Arsenal even came close to snatching a late draw when substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a close range shot saved, but Arteta will take the one-goal deficit and the away goal after what happened in Spain.

The opening goal came after only five minutes as Emery’s men easily beat Arsenal’s press and stand-in left back Granit Xhaka was targeted by the Spanish side’s dangerous winger Samuel Chukwueze. It all ended up in a straightforward finish for Manu Trigueros.

The second goal, after 30 minutes, was even simpler as it came from a corner to the near post where Arsenal’s defence were found lacking. Gerard Moreno flicked the ball on unchallenged and Raul Albiol ghosted in unmarked at the far post. Zonal marking? It was non existent marking.

It could have been worse for Arsenal as they failed to get to grips with Villarreal’s movement and midfielder Ceballos was repeatedly beaten for pace by on loan Tottenham defender Juan Foyth. Ceballos picked up his first yellow card for a professional foul after being outpaced on the counter attack. That led to 58th minute dismissal for a more innocuous challenge on Parejo but he was a red card waiting to happen.

Arsenal were crying out for a striker but Arteta stood by his tactics until the 63rd minute when Martin Odegaard, one of three play makers a starting line up without a forward, made way for Gabriel Martinelli. The change of fortune finally came when a Saka run ended in a foul and Arsenal’s best player on the night, Pepe scored from the penalty spot. The Ivorian’s sixth goal in the competition was his most important and has possibly kept Arteta in a job.

Arsenal have key men getting fit, as was seen by Aubameyang’s late introduction, but they need to sort their defence and midfield. Neither seem likely, but this has become the Arsenal way under Arteta so there is still everything to play for.

VILLARREAL: Rulli, Foyth (Martinez 70), Albiol, Torres, Pedraza (Moreno 80), Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros (Bardonado 81), Gerard, Alcacer (Coquelin 45), Chukwueze.

ARSENAL: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Pablo Mari, Smith-Rowe, Ceballos, Thomas, Xhaka, Saka (Aubameyang 85), Odegaard (Martinelli 63), Pepe.

Referee: Artur Soraes Dias