Ruaidhrí Higgins hoping to maintain winning start with Derry City

Ever the keen student of the game, Ruaidhrí Higgins knows former club Bohemians are in a false position.

The rookie Derry City manager takes his side to Dalymount Park Friday night boosted by his having enjoyed a winning debut at Sligo Rovers last week to deliver the Candystripes’ first victory of the campaign.

Bohemians, meanwhile, were unfortunate not to have got something from Tallaght Stadium as a dubious penalty gave champions Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 win in the big Dublin derby.

“I’m reading nothing into that,” said Higgins of Bohemians, who have, like Derry, suffered four defeats from their seven games to date this season.

“I watched their game against Shamrock Rovers last week and they played some quality football. They’re dangerous all over the park and have great options in attack.”

Derry remain bottom of the table on goal difference from Longford Town.

Higgins remains without Darren Cole, while fellow defender Ciaran Coll is a doubt.

Bohemians are without defender James Finnerty, who is suspended having been sent off in Tallaght, along with injured midfielders Bastien Héry and Stephen Mallon.

“Unfortunately, a combination of some bad defending, some poor finishing, and some dreadful officiating cost us,” lamented the Bohemians manager Keith Long of their defeat at Rovers.

We need to be more clinical in both boxes; cutting out some basic errors defensively and taking our chances when they come our way.

Unbeaten leaders St Pat’s Athletic entertain struggling Longford Town, who’ve garnered just one point from their last five games, at Richmond Park.

Saints coach Stephen O’Donnell is again without defender Cian Kelly while midfielder Jay McClelland is unlikely to be risked.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps will strive to arrest a run of three games without scoring when they host second-placed Shamrock Rovers; Dundalk, fresh from their first win of the season, travel to Waterford while Drogheda United welcome Sligo to Head in the Game Park.

Friday's fixtures (7.45 unless stated): Premier Division, Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers (5.45) St Pat’s v Longford Town (5.45) Bohs v Derry City, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Waterford v Dundalk.