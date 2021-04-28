Cruyff-inspired Pep Guardiola wins battle of the bosses against Mauricio Pochettino

A Champions League semi-final featuring two of the best teams in the world was rightly masterminded by two of the best managers. There can only be one No. 1, however, and for now, he is called Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City's inevitable Premier League title – wrestled back with ease from an irresistible Liverpool force – could be waiting for the beautiful Champions League silverware at the end of May after this fine result. A few days after leading City to their first trophy of the season in a comfortable League Cup Final win over Mauricio Pochettino's former north London charges, Pep brought out his A team and A game for the game's biggest prize.

Enigmatic enemies for Tottenham and Manchester City in recent years, the Pep v Poch clashes for this season are only at half-time, but even working in different nations their rivalry will hopefully be played out for many years beyond the second leg of this enthralling tie.

Poch and his PSG side were unstoppable for 45 minutes but are now outsiders to reach their second successive final. It is a second challenge both coaches will relish – just like they did this excellent match.

PSG boss Pochettino already had three victories over Guardiola – not just their Champions League quarter-final epic of 2019. Only Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp have played more matches against him.

They first clashed captaining local enemies Espanol and Barcelona. It was a rivalry intense enough for Pochettino to say he could never manage at the Nou Camp when he was linked with the Catalan club.

This is Pep's eighth Champions League semi-final as a coach and only Poch's second. At 50, the Spaniard is also a year older than his Argentine opponent but that is not the only reason the City boss looks ten years older at times.

While the visiting manager lives every cough and spit of every match, Poch seems to take it more in his stride. Either that, or he has benefitted from his year out of the game following his Tottenham sacking. Maybe it's just genes, as he himself argues?

Either way, Pochettino teams (not just this PSG one) play with the freedom Guardiola talked of when he called on his players to invoke the joyful spirit of late Barca boss Johan Cruyff, the all-time great Dutch footballing genius.

PSG were beautiful, almost Cruyff-like, for the first 45 minutes. But Guardiola, like his PSG counterpart, is the master of adapting methods and tactics to outwit a rival before and during a match.

And for all the talk of Poch being more laid back, this was a more relaxed Pep who came good in Paris. And he showed all of that youthful Cruyff-inspired love of the game when he leapt from his seat to celebrate Kevin de Bruyne's fortuitous equaliser to the French side's first-half set-piece headed opener by Marquinhos. He also skipped like a boy when Riyad Mahrez found a gap in the PSG wall for a deserved second.

Guardiola had reminded his men how to stop the supply line to PSG's deadly attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and with that, PSG finally resembled footballing mortals again.

It was a shame for PSG supporters and their manager how some of their star players lost their focus against Pep's second 45-minute masterclass as Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a horrific challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Advantage Pep and City, but Pochettino also lives for the moments when he gets to pit his wits against the best on the biggest stage. He also has the players to win matches on his own terms and the battle of the bosses next Tuesday threatens to be almost as fascinating as the football.