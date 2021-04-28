Chiedozie Ogbene determined to make his mark on Championship after injury nightmare

Former Cork City striker Chiedozie Ogbene is determined to make his mark in the EFL Championship as he hopes to inspire Rotherham United to safety after missing most of the season through injury.

Out since October, Ogbene returned to the starting XI last night - but couldn't help his side avoid a 1-0 defeat to promotion contenders Brentford - a fifth straight loss for The Millers.

With just three games to go in the season Rotherham are four points off Derby County, who themselves have lost five on the bounce.

Rotherham's survival hopes are boosted by the return of Ogbene, who came through the Munster Senior League ranks before playing League of Ireland with City and Limerick. They also have a game in hand to play against mid-table Luton either side of clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff.

Having been promoted last year, Ogbene is determined to stay up so that the club's fans can witness the side play in the second tier of English football.

“The fans never got to see this team in the Championship, we’re determined to do it for them, so that they can see us play in this league when they are back," he told the Rotherham club website.

“I know the energy they give us and I would love to create more memories with them again, it is a great feeling. I only look at our matches and what we can do.

It is irrelevant what other teams do, because we have to win our games. Our mindset now is that we have to win every game. If we can go out and do that, I feel like everything is possible.

Having missed so much of the campaign through injury, Ogbene is hoping to make his presence at the club felt.

“Our destiny is still in our hands, I really want to get another chance in this league and after the injury I think I owe it to myself. From a team point of view, I feel like we really deserve to be here, it is just unfortunate that we haven’t collected as many points as we feel we deserve.

"The characters and the players we have in the dressing room still have the fight in them and we are still working hard.

“Right now, I want to feel like I’ve contributed to this season. I want to score the goal or create the chance that keeps us up.

"However, even if I don’t do that and we still stay up I’ll be delighted. I want to be involved in every way possible, but all that matters to me is winning as many games as we can until the end of the season.

“I believe in myself and I feel like the management and my teammates do as well. I thought I’d started the season well and unfortunately, the injury set me back. However I do believe I can do it in this league and as a team we believe in the team that we have here as well,” he added.

With just nine more points to play for, Ogbene is all too well aware that he doesn't have time to play his way back into form after such a long spell on the sidelines - he must be ready from the word go.

“I’m very happy to be back, it has been a long six-month road to recovery, but I feel like I’m getting my sharpness back now and at such a crucial stage of the season where we need everybody.

I believe my attributes and my skills can really help the team and I’m delighted to be out there with them again as we continue to fight for points.