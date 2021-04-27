Arsenal owners “100% committed” and not interested in selling club

Spotify founder Daniel Ek expressed interested in purchasing the Premier League club on Twitter
Arsenal owners “100% committed” and not interested in selling club

Arsenal are not for sale, according to the owners (Kirsty O;Connor/PA)

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 19:24
PA

Arsenal’s owners remain “100% committed” to the club and will not entertain any offers to sell, with Spotify founder Daniel Ek considering a takeover bid.

Swedish billionaire Ek last week sent a tweet saying he would be interested in purchasing the Premier League club, which is owned by Stan Kroenke through his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) business.

It was reported on Monday that Ek, 38, had begun to make inquiries over the weekend into the viability of a takeover bid and that former Gunners players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were all on board as part of his plan.

Arsenal fans protested against the club’s ownership ahead of last week’s home loss to Everton (John Walton/PA)

But any potential deal looks to have been scuppered following a staunch response from the Gunners’ American ownership, who say they have not received any bids.

“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club,” read a KSE statement.

“We remain 100% committed to Arsenal *and are not selling* any stake in the club.

“We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European Super League before quickly withdrawing as the project collapsed.

That sparked fresh protests against Kroenke’s ownership, with thousands of disgruntled supporters marching on the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday’s top-flight defeat to Everton.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this,” concluded the statement.

More in this section

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez using ‘biggest disappointment of my career’ as motivation
Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Seamus Coleman’s contract with Everton is ‘forever’, says Carlo Ancelotti
Julian Nagelsmann File Photo Reported Spurs target Julian Nagelsmann named next Bayern Munich head coach
arsenal#arsenal#premier leagueplace: uk
Celtic v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park

Celtic set for transfer 'disaster' over Ryan Christie’s future, says Scott McDonald

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up