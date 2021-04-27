Celtic set for transfer 'disaster' over Ryan Christie’s future, says Scott McDonald

McDonald believes a number of Celtic players will be looking to move on this summer with Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer both expected to exit
Celtic set for transfer 'disaster' over Ryan Christie’s future, says Scott McDonald

Celtic's Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard are among those who could depart Celtic Park. Picture: PA

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 17:33
Gavin McCafferty

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes the Hoops are set for a transfer “disaster” over Ryan Christie’s future.

Christie has so far resisted attempts to extend his contract and reports at the weekend claimed his current deal expires in January rather than the end of next season as generally thought.

That situation would allow Christie to start talking to other clubs in the summer about a potential free transfer midway through next term.

The Scotland international made a major contribution to Celtic’s quadruple treble years and the club were keen to keep him amid interest last summer as they embarked on their failed bid to secure a 10th consecutive title.

Now after a barren season, McDonald feels Celtic are set to lose Christie without major reward.

“If you’re allowed a contract to run out mid-season then that’s fantastic for the player because there’s a deal to be done, whether it’s with the (current) club or another club,” the Australian told the Celtic Huddle podcast.

“That’s very, very odd, it doesn’t happen very often.

“I don’t know about Ryan at the moment, his form has not been as good this season but you could say that about the whole Celtic side.

“Is it a blip? It’s a big Euros for him. He has performed very well for Scotland. I think there will be a few players in that Scotland team looking for a big move on the back of the Euros and I think Christie will certainly be one of them.

“But it’s a disaster for Celtic because the amount they were portraying they could get for him, £10million, let’s face it, it will be more like £1million.

“And it’s not been worth the gamble because they have not won anything.” 

McDonald believes a number of Celtic players will be looking to move on this summer with Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer both expected to exit.

“I think it’s a fresh start for a lot of players,” said the former Motherwell striker, who left Brisbane Roar this week.

“The motivation for a lot of those players was to win 10 in a row and become icons and go down in history, which they already have with the quadruple treble.

“Now you’re starting at square one again and where’s the motivation for the players?

“They have done it all at Celtic, they have played in big European nights and won every trophy.

“Now it’s time for a lot of these players to be going ‘I want to play in a better league, I want to play against the best players in the world’.

“And I certainly think Ryan Christie is probably thinking that along with a few others in that changing room.”

More in this section

Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Seamus Coleman’s contract with Everton is ‘forever’, says Carlo Ancelotti
Julian Nagelsmann File Photo Reported Spurs target Julian Nagelsmann named next Bayern Munich head coach
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - London Stadium Thomas Tuchel critical of new Champions League format ahead of Real semi-final
#celtic
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez using ‘biggest disappointment of my career’ as motivation

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up