Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez using ‘biggest disappointment of my career’ as motivation

Riyad Mahrez senses extra determination at Manchester City to win the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 16:37
Andy Hampson

Riyad Mahrez believes Manchester City are being spurred on by a determination to make up for last year’s Champions League disappointment.

City surrendered an excellent opportunity to win the competition for the first time in 2020 as they crashed out to Lyon in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon.

They have bounced back impressively this term to reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years and on Wednesday they face Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their last-four tie.

“I think last season was the biggest disappointment of my career, not going through to the semi-finals,” said winger Mahrez.

“But it helped us a lot this season because we were so, so determined to go through. This year we had those experiences and I think we were much better.

“The Champions League is the thing we’re missing. I don’t think anyone in our team has won it before. In Europe it’s the best thing you can play for and win.”

Mahrez excelled as City won the Carabao Cup on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

Mahrez, who was born and grew up in Paris, is in fine form and was named man of the match in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win over Tottenham.

He said: “I don’t know if it is the best since I have been here but I think I’m good in the most important moment of the season.

“Of course, as a boy you dream about these stages, semi-finals and finals of the Champions League. We have to step up and play as we play in Premier League or did in the final of the Carabao Cup.”

