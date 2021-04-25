Manchester City clinch Carabao Cup as late Aymeric Laporte goal denies Tottenham

Man City 1 Spurs 0

So there was no fairytale for Ryan Mason, nor an end to Tottenham's 13-year trophy drought, as Pep Guardiola took the EFL Cup back to Manchester for the fourth successive season thanks to a late header from Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City were superior throughout and thoroughly deserved their sixth win in this competition over the past eight years, but Spurs put on a stubborn display under the rookie manager and held out for 84 minutes at Wembley.

But once Laporte headed in Kevin De Bruyne's late free-kick there was no coming back from Harry Kane and Co, coached by the 29-year-old Mason, who took over from Jose Mourinho last Monday.

It was a baptism of fire for the young coach, and he looked like he had copied Mourinho's playbook with a tight defensive display, but at the end of 90 minutes, it was City celebrating in front of 2000 of their fans, a quarter of the attendance at Wembley, which was rocking with real atmosphere once again.

A general view of fans in the stands during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

It was remarkable that Tottenham managed to reach half-time without conceding. City were on the front foot from the start, full of positivity in stark contrast to last weekend's lacklustre loss to Chelsea at the same venue in their FA Cup semi-final.

Like Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne recovered from an ankle injury and once again the Belgian was at the heart of City's best moves. They went at Tottenham in wave after attacking wave, and it took superb blocks by first Eric Dier and then Toby Alderweireld stop goalbound shots from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. But for all their possession and efforts on goal, Hugo Lloris was not stretched until first-half stoppage time, when he dived full-length to claw away a curler from Cancelo.

Up to that point, City's sights were wayward, with Foden, Sterling, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez, twice, missing the target.

While they defended for their lives, Tottenham were unable to get any attacking momentum of their own. Almost 20 minutes had passed before Spurs got the ball into City's penalty area, and then Toby Alderweireld shot wide following a corner. Kane's participation was in doubt until late in the day, and the striker had a quiet time. When he did flick the ball over Ruben Dias and ran past the defender in the centre circle he was unceremoniously hacked down. The biggest cheer of the half for Tottenham's 2,000 or so fans came when Dele Alli and Gareth Bale went out to warm up in front of them with nearly half-an-hour gone.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball. Picture: Adam Davy

Spurs started the second half more positively, and Zack Steffen had to make a sharp save to tip away a low curling effort from Giovani Lo Celso.

But it was soon back to business as usual and Lloris had to save a Fernandinho header, a Sterling shot and then at the winger's feet.

But the keeper had no chance when Laporte scored. Serge Aurier fouled Sterling wide on the right, De Bruyne swung in the free-kick, and Laporte rose to head home from close range.

Mason had earlier sent on Bale to bolster his attack, and then added Dele Alli, but it was too little, too late and it was City and their fans singing loudest in the end.

MAN CITY 4-3-3: Steffen 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Laporte 8, Cancelo 6; Fernandinho 7 (Rodri 83), Gundongan 7, Foden 8; Mahrez 7, De Bruyne 9 (Silva 86), Sterling 7.

TOTTENHAM 4-2-3-1: Lloris 9; Aurier 6 (Bergwijn 86), Alderweireld 8, Dier 7, Reguilon 6; Winks 7, Hojbjerg 6 (Dele Alli 84); Moura 6 (Bale 67), Lo Celso 6 (Sissoko 67), Son 6; Kane 7.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.