Charlie Lyons penalty sees Cobh Ramblers extend unbeaten run

Cobh Ramblers 1 Bray Wanderers 1

Courtesy of a Charlie Lyons penalty, Cobh Ramblers came behind to secure a share of the spoils against Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

The result means Ramblers are now three games unbeaten, while Bray are still looking for their first win of the 2021 campaign.

The opening half was tight but a competitive affair, with chances on goal limited overall.

Ramblers commenced with intent and Ciaran Griffin had a shot blocked down well by the Bray defence in the opening minute.

But Bray looked to grow into the game through the influence of the likes of Brandon Kavanagh and Conor Clifford, who were key men throughout for the visitors.

Cobh Rambler's Ciaran Griffin wins the ball from Bray Wanderers' Andrew Quinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Bray went ahead with the game heading into the 60th minute. After getting on the end of a long ball over the top, on loan Shamrock Rovers man Brandon Kavanagh found the back of the net with a sweet strike on the volley.

The Wicklow side piled on the pressure in search of a second, but they were ultimately to pay for not making their spells on top count.

Ramblers responded well and were awarded a penalty kick in the 78th minute, when John Kavanagh was taken down. Up stepped Lyons to assume the spot kicking duties and he converted with a confident effort to the corner.

Late on, Conor Clifford went close with a well-struck effort from distance for the visitors heading into the final five minutes, with Luka Lovic also shooting straight at Barron from a decent position.

Cobh Rambler's Killian Cooper tackles Bray Wanderers Andrew Quinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Despite the best efforts of both sides to find a winner, the game ended in a draw and that was ultimately to prove probably a fair reflection on proceedings.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Coleman, Lyons, Murphy, Kavanagh: O’Leary, Devitt: Turner, Griffin (Hegarty 68), O’Reilly: Cooper.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Byrne, Quinn, Barry, Barnett (O’Shea 84): C Clifford: O’Farrell (Shaw 85), Lovic, Gallagher (Maher 38), Kavanagh; Doyle.

Referee: David Dunne.