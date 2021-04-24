Will Patching on the spot as Derry inflict first defeat of season on Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0 Derry City 1

Ruaidhrí Higgins earned victory in his debut as Derry City boss when his workaholic charges secured a gritty 1-0 win against a subdued Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Playmaker Will Patching's well-struck penalty after 50 minutes separated the sides in an uncompromising encounter in Sligo that produced almost no goalmouth action.

This outcome produced Derry's first win in seven games – the six previous fixtures overseen by Declan Devine, the manager that Higgins replaced – although the Candystripes' new boss might be concerned that Patching's spot-kick was the winners' sole effort on target.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins celebrates with coach Raffaele Cretaro after win over Sligo Rpvers at the Showgrounds. Picture: Eóin Noonan

Sligo, underwhelming throughout and a shadow of the side that had put three goals past Bohemians at Dalymount Park the previous Tuesday, were equally feeble in an attacking sense.

This was Sligo's first loss – although Liam Buckley's side are third in the standings – and it was arguably their poorest showing.

Their only shot at goal that actually made Derry custodian Nathan Gartside work was centre-back John Mahon's reasonable effort from distance in the 90th minute.

Derry, organised and compact throughout, didn't cough up any opportunities in the opening period.

Will Patching got sight of goal in the 27th minute – following James Akintunde's industry – but the number 10's effort was always rising and it went over. Remarkably, this was the only notable chance of the first-half.

Greg Bolger of Sligo Rovers in action against Jack Malone of Derry City. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Patching was involved in the second-half's one shot of note – but it was significant. John Mahon, otherwise Sligo's best player, conceded the penalty and Patching's conversion was clinical.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt (Donelon 46); Morahan (Banks 68), Bolger; Gibson (Collins 80), Cawley, Parkes (Byrne 68); Kenny (De Vries 80).

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, McJannet, Toal, Coll (Lafferty 72); Fitzgerald, Malone (Thomson 62), Harkin, Akintunde; Patching; Parkhouse (Barr 80).

Referee: John McLoughlin.