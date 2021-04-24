Kevin Sheedy and Waterford end dramatic week with win over Longford

With a couple of days of uncertainty surrounding management duo Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the players stood up to the plate to put off the field dramatics behind them
Kevin Sheedy and Waterford end dramatic week with win over Longford

Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy during the win over Longford. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 20:10
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford 1 Longford 0 

Prince Mutswunguma scored a crucial ninth-minute goal that saw Waterford FC end a week of turmoil on and off the field with a massive three points after getting the better of Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

With a couple of days of uncertainty surrounding management duo Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the players stood up to the plate to put off the field dramatics behind them to scrap a win with only 10 men after the dismissal of Kyle Ferguson just past the hour mark.

The winning goal came via a mistake in the Longford defence when central defender Joe Gorman played the ball straight into the path of striker Mutswunguma, who held his nerve to fire left-footed past the advancing Michael Kelly.

After Blues keeper Paul Martin, who survived a late fitness test to start the game, made a fine stop to deny Rob Manley on 16 minutes after he got on the end of a long Karl Chambers pass, it was Aaron O’Driscoll’s close-range header that should have brought his side level, but his 28th minute header was deflected wide.

Aaron Bolger had a half chance for the visitors on 42 minutes before Mutswunguma should have doubled the lead in the final minute of the half when a great move involving Darragh Power and John Martin saw the match winner steer a left-footed shot inches wide of Kelly’s left-hand post.

The major talking point of the game came shortly past the hour mark when Blues defender Kyle Ferguson was judged to have elbowed Callum Thompson in the eyes of referee Neil Doyle, who was quick to issue a straight red card, with Joe Gorman’s header from the resulting free kick ruled out for offside.

Longford piled on the pressure in the hope of snatching a point but Waterford held on for the win.

WATERFORD FC: P. Martin, Power, Evans, Ferguson, Mascoll, O’Keeffe, Sobowale, O’Reilly, J. Martin, Waite (Mashigo ’62), Mutswunguma (Collins ’69).

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly, Elworthy (Thompson ’56), Kirk, Gorman, O’Driscoll (Verdon ’76), Robinson, Bolger (Davis ’64), Dervin, Chambers, Grimes, Manley (Dobbs ’56).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

More in this section

Manchester United fan protest - Old Trafford ESL fall-out rumbles on as Jurgen Klopp speaks and Man Utd fans protest
Watford v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship - Vicarage Road Watford clinch immediate return to Premier League
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League - Anfield Wasteful Liverpool pipped at the death by Newcastle
#league of ireland
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - London Stadium

Timo Werner fires Chelsea step closer to Champions League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up