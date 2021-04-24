Kevin Sheedy and Waterford end dramatic week with win over Longford

Waterford 1 Longford 0

Prince Mutswunguma scored a crucial ninth-minute goal that saw Waterford FC end a week of turmoil on and off the field with a massive three points after getting the better of Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

With a couple of days of uncertainty surrounding management duo Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the players stood up to the plate to put off the field dramatics behind them to scrap a win with only 10 men after the dismissal of Kyle Ferguson just past the hour mark.

The winning goal came via a mistake in the Longford defence when central defender Joe Gorman played the ball straight into the path of striker Mutswunguma, who held his nerve to fire left-footed past the advancing Michael Kelly.

After Blues keeper Paul Martin, who survived a late fitness test to start the game, made a fine stop to deny Rob Manley on 16 minutes after he got on the end of a long Karl Chambers pass, it was Aaron O’Driscoll’s close-range header that should have brought his side level, but his 28th minute header was deflected wide.

Aaron Bolger had a half chance for the visitors on 42 minutes before Mutswunguma should have doubled the lead in the final minute of the half when a great move involving Darragh Power and John Martin saw the match winner steer a left-footed shot inches wide of Kelly’s left-hand post.

The major talking point of the game came shortly past the hour mark when Blues defender Kyle Ferguson was judged to have elbowed Callum Thompson in the eyes of referee Neil Doyle, who was quick to issue a straight red card, with Joe Gorman’s header from the resulting free kick ruled out for offside.

Longford piled on the pressure in the hope of snatching a point but Waterford held on for the win.

WATERFORD FC: P. Martin, Power, Evans, Ferguson, Mascoll, O’Keeffe, Sobowale, O’Reilly, J. Martin, Waite (Mashigo ’62), Mutswunguma (Collins ’69).

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly, Elworthy (Thompson ’56), Kirk, Gorman, O’Driscoll (Verdon ’76), Robinson, Bolger (Davis ’64), Dervin, Chambers, Grimes, Manley (Dobbs ’56).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).