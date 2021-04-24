Timo Werner fires Chelsea step closer to Champions League

Chelsea's Timo Werner (centre) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game. Picture: Justin Setterfield

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 19:28
Dan Ludlam

West Ham 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea took a huge step towards securing Champions League qualification for next season after beating top-four rivals West Ham at the London Stadium.

Timo Werner’s first goal since February two minutes before the break proved decisive, with the German also guilty of spurning other good chances to make the victory more comfortable.

Thomas Tuchel opted to unleash Werner as the main focal point of Chelsea’s attack, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount providing support either side.

If Tuchel is to persist with his preferred system of one main striker, Werner certainly looked in the mood to stake his claim to be his first choice.

Recalled to the starting XI after dropping to the bench against Brighton, Werner’s movement continuously caused the West Ham defence problems early on.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner appeals for the ball during the Premier League match. Picture: Alastair Grant

A terrific, weaving run by Mount presented Werner with his first chance. He swivelled cleverly but could only fire high and wide.

Chelsea’s influence on the match was growing. Kante and Jorginho were dominating the ball in midfield and the breakthrough came in clinical fashion.

Kante slipped the ball into Werner who, with Angelo Ogbonna for company, smartly picked out the advancing Ben Chilwell.

The England full-back returned the favour as Werner held his run to create the space needed to fire beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Werner spurned a great chance to double his tally 10 minutes into the second half. The forward was quickest to react as Fabianski parried away Mount’s strike, but could only turn the rebound wide.

West Ham pressed for an equaliser, Jesse Lingard’s looping shot dropping just off target with Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.

The Hammers’ quest for a late comeback was dealt a major blow after Fabian Balbuena was controversially sent off for a challenge on Chilwell following a VAR check.

Referee Chris Kavanagh sends off West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena after checking the VAR pitch side monitor. Picture:  Alastair Grant

The victory leaves Chelsea three points clear in fourth spot with five games to go and also means Tuchel is the first manager in the club’s history to go unbeaten in his first 10 competitive away games in charge.

West Ham (3-4-1-2): Fabianski 6, Diop 6, Balbuena 5, Ogbonna 5; Coufal 6, Noble 6 (Lanzini 69 5), Soucek 6, Fredericks 5 (Johnson 82 5); Fornals 6 (Benrahma 69 5); Lingard 6, Bowen 6.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy 6, Christensen 7, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 7 (James 86), Kante 7, Jorginho 7, Chilwell 7; Mount 7, Pulisic 7 (Ziyech 74 6); Werner 8 (Abraham 87).

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.

