Watford clinch immediate return to Premier League

Watford 1 Millwall 0

Watford will join Norwich in next season's Premier League after they clinched promotion this afternoon.

Ismaila Sarr scored the solitary goal as The Hornets beat Millwall to clinch a return to the top flight alongside the Canaries after the pair were relegated last season.

Sarr was among a number of deadline-day signings made by then-manager Javi Gracia and he has undoubtedly proved to be the most successful.

The Hornets broke their record fee for the Senegal international, and despite being linked with a number of clubs the following summer when the club were relegated, including the likes of Manchester United, Sarr elected to stay at Watford. He has bagged 13 goals and led from the front.

Bournemouth, the other side to lose their Premier League spot last term, as currently in the play-off places alongside Brentford, Barnsley and Swansea.