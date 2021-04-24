Wasteful Liverpool pipped at the death by Newcastle

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Joe Willock’s 95th-minute equaliser inflicted further damage on the hopes of Liverpool qualifying for next season’s Champions League - the competition the club’s American owners were so keen to leave at the start of the week.

The on-loan Arsenal man came off the bench to sweep in a shot, via a deflection off Fabinho, from Dwight Gayle’s knockdown, two minutes after Callum Wilson had seen an effort ruled out for handball.

And Liverpool only had themselves to blame for missing out on a much-needed win after manager Jurgen Klopp named an attacking line-up that missed enough chances to have won the game many times over.

Mo Salah scored a superbly-taken opener after just three minutes but, with Klopp fielding his four big-name forwards in the same starting line-up for just the third time, Liverpool proceeded to waste a whole string of first half chances.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the only goal of the game. Picture: David Klein

The goal that did come, though, was a beauty as Sadio Mane’s cross was poorly defended by Ciaran Clark whose header flew to Salah at the far post.

The Egyptian shrugged off Matt Ritchie, swivelled and buried his shot into the roof of the net from six yards - becoming the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to score 20 league goals in three separate seasons, in the process.

With Newcastle mobbing five defenders and three midfielders - plus, usually, their two strikers - behind the ball, the game quickly became a one-way procession to Martin Dubravka’s goal.

Sean Longstaff did manage to miss a glorious chance to equalise after 19 minutes, his poor touch from Jonjo Shelveys excellent pass, forcing him into a hurried shot which Alisson saved well.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal. Picture: David Klein

But Liverpool squandered a seemingly endless list of chances, with Mane and Diogo Jota the prime culprits.

The excellent Salah was not blameless, however, after being played clean through by Roberto Firmino on 36 minutes and jabbing his shot straight at Dubravka, who smothered the rebound quickly.

There was more of the same after the interval, although Newcastle began to carry more threat as they could sense a possible upset.

Joelinton made room for himself superbly after 54 minutes before shooting straight at Alisson while Andy Robertson missed the Reds’ best chance of the half when he robbed Longstaff and placed a low effort just wide.

Liverpool fans protest outside of Anfield Stadium ahead of the game. Picture: Martin Rickett

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Fabinho 6, Kabak 5, Robertson 7; Thiago 7 (Jones 76, 6), Wijnaldum 6; Salah 8, Jota 6 (Milner 58, 6), Mane 5; Firmino 5. Subs (not used) Keita, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, N Williams.

Newcastle (5-3-2): Dubravka 9; Murphy 6, Fernandez 6, Clark 5 (Willock 64, 7), Dummett 6, Ritchie 6; S Longstaff 6, Shelvey 8, Almiron 6 (Gayle 85); Saint-Maximin 7, Joelinton 7 (Wilson 60, 7). Subs (not used) Carroll, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Gillespie.

Referee: A Marriner 7.