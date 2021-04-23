Bernd Leno howler adds to Arsenal's woes as fans protest owners amid Super League controversy

Arsenal 0 Everton 1

Arsenal regained some of their heart and soul, no thanks to manager Mikel Arteta's players who failed to match the passion and panache of thousands of the fans protesting long into the night outside the stadium.

Arteta's side, as only they can be, were painful to watch in their last match before next Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal and former Arsenal coach Unai Emery.

The Spaniard will not have been unduly worried or surprised to see what he is up against as an increasingly familiar howler of an own goal error by keeper Bernd Leno gifted Everton a victory form a match they never looked like winning.

Well over 5,000 card carrying members of avid Arsenal supporter groups and armchair fans alike gathered outside the ground from three hours before kick-off to protest against owners Kroenke Sports Entertainment and their boss Stan Kroenke.

We will never know what the protesters would have made it, but it is unlikely it would have aided Kroenke's cause. It is this sort of ineffective sub-standard football they are fed up with.

They feel Kroenke's attempt to smuggle the club into the ill-fated European Super League was the final betrayal of an ownership that has stripped a proud footballing institution of its status, tradition and ambition.

Relentless singing and chanting aimed at getting Kroenke out of the club was jubilant and heartfelt even though it is unlikely to have the impact they ultimately seek. The red and white flares, hand painted banners and jubilant singing gave it more of a Cup Final atmosphere than the venom of angry mob. But it could be the start of something bigger.

The Kroenkes will have no appetite to sell until they can really get value on their investment. One fan, sporting a grotesque Spitting Image style Stan Kroenke mask with fake dollar bills pouting out of his mouth, affected an American accent as he told me 'tell supporters not to worry. I am buying Tottenham too and merging the clubs to form North London United. It's what the real fans want.'

The absurdity of it summed up the almost unbelievable week Arteta and his players have had to endure with the club's entry and exit into the ESL.

Kroenke had finally managed to unite various factions of Arsenal fans behind a single cause. And for every anti-Kroenke chant and banner there were songs celebrating the trophy-laden history of the club now struggling to live up to its former glories.

The relentless hum of police helicopters over the stadium well into the second half were a clear indication that the fans had not been to keen to disperse.

Stan's son Josh sits on the Arsenal board and told fans on Thursday night he wanted to mend bridges and understands they value cold nights at Stoke as much as regular matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Er, not quite Josh.

What the supporters clearly want, based on these proud protests, is someone who cares about their club in control of it.

Only time will tell whether they get it or not as money talks here and there were too many fans telling me they would continue to buy merchandise and would probably renew season tickets to make KSE really quake in their cowboy boots.

Arsenal, not for the first time this season, looked at odds with one another. Yet again Arteta made numerous changes to his starting line – six different players to those who drew against here against Fulham last time out – and took a while to find their momentum.

But they really should have taken the lead with almost 20 minutes gone. A Thomas Partey shot from distance deflected into the path of Bukayo Saka and the teenage England international's shot from ten yards was neither clean nor well placed enough to really trouble Jordan Pickford.

They were also denied a second half penalty after referee Jon Moss awarded them a spot kick only to hve it over turned by VAR.

Pickford also made a great save from a Dfani Ceballos shot as it looked as though Arsenal would find a way to win.

But then, with about 15 minutes to go, Leno once again highlighted how bad a decision it was by the club to sell Emi Martinez to Aston Villa at the start of the season. Richarlison skipped past stand-in left-back Granit Xhaka and an innocuous low cross was inexplicable turned into his own net by the German keeper. He took his eye onff the ball and allowed it to go through his legs as he deflected it across the line.

A 13th defeat of the Premier League season will not cost Arteta his job yet but it will not appease the club;s angry fans. Even beating Villarreal on Thursday will not repair the damage.

The Arsenal supporters have spoken – they want change and not just to the club badge and over inflated ticket prices. A new owner, new players and a new trophy will maybe start to heal the wounds, but it all seems a long way off.

There were two teams here, of course with Everton now only three points off a top four place, celebrating their tenth away win of the season but a first at Arsenal since 1996.

ARSENAL: Leno 3, Holding 6, Chambers 5 (Willian 83), Mari 6, Xhaka 5, Ceballos 6, Partey 5, Smith Rowe 6, Saka 6, Pepe 6 (Odegaard 74), Nketiah5 (Martinelli 74). Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Cedric, Nelson, Elneny.

EVERTON: Pickford 7, Holgate 6, Digne 6, Godfrey 6, Coleman 7, Allan 6, Gomes 5 (Delph 66), Sigurdsson 6, Rodriguez 5 (Davies 86), Richarlison 6 (Mina 89), Calvert-Lewin 6. Subs: Olsen, King, Iwobi, Nkonkou, Bernard, Broadhead.

Ref: Jon Moss 6.