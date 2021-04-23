Treaty Utd continue impressive start as Cork lose fourth on the bounce

Treaty United 2 Cork City 1

Treaty United continued their impressive start to life in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, as Matt Keane’s first senior goal gave them the spoils over Munster rivals Cork City.

Colin Healy’s Cork side were looking to add to their opening day derby victory over Cobh Ramblers, after a run of three defeats. But despite levelling this game just before half time, they were unable to grab the crucial third goal. The Rebel Army have now gone 12 league games without an away victory.

Treaty continue their unbeaten run, making it seven points from nine at the Markets Field.

After holding their shape well for the opening 30 minutes, Treaty struck the front on 31 minutes. It was the first attack that caused the visitors any trouble.

Clyde O’Connell headed a superb Marc Ludden corner off the crossbar which fell straight to Cork native O’Donnell who finished from close range. It means that Cork City have yet to keep a clean sheet, after five outings. O’Donnell returned to the side in place of the injured Joel Coustrain and netted his second goal of the season.

McGlade was influential throughout, cutting in off the left flank and he was rewarded on 40 minutes. Coleman, who previously played on Shannonside with Limerick, equalised for the Rebels on 40 minutes. He turned McGlade’s cross into the far corner, when rising highest eight-yards out.

McGlade had the opening opportunity of the contest, forcing Tadhg Ryan into a decent save after 15 minutes. Cork were dominant in possession, but Barrett’s Treaty were compact limited the visitors to few openings.

The hosts went close to retaking the lead early in the second half. Once more, a Mark Ludden delivery caused problems before a combination of Clyde O’Connell and Sean Guerins flicked the ball off City’s crossbar.

Treaty are yet to trail in a game but they came very close just after the hour mark. Coleman almost doubled his tally by using a combination of head and shoulder to turn the ball goal-wards. He too cursed his luck as the ball rebounded off the crossbar, before Beinion O’Brien-Whitmarsh hit the post with the follow up, though he was eventually adjudged to be offside.

Treaty struck the crucial goal on 78 minutes. It was once again a cross into the City area created the opening. A failure to clear the ball allowed Matt Keane to blast the ball home from close range, after waiting patiently at the back post.

Cian Murphy blocked Ryan clearance only to see it fly just inches over the crossbar, with just three minutes remaining. That was as close as Cork got to a second equaliser – the result seeing them slide to ninth in the First Division, after four defeats on the trot. Treaty, meanwhile, cement their place in the top four after a most assured opening five games.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Lynch, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; McCarthy, O’Connell, Walsh, McSweeney; Keane; Hanlon (McKevitt 65).

CORK CITY: McNulty; U Kargbo (Murphy 85), Heaven, Hakkinen, Hurley; Holland (Bargary 69), Coleman, Byrne; Crowley, O’Brien-Whitmarsh, McGlade.

Referee: Rob Dowling.

Athlone Town stay top of the First Division as they beat bottom side Wexford 3-0.

Shelbourne saw off Cabinteely 3-1 in a Dublin derby at Stradbook.

John Caulfield’s Galway United left in late to grab a 2-2 draw at home to UCD.