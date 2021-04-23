Fans protest at Arsenal ahead of match against Everton

Thousands of Arsenal supporters marched on the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League fixture against Everton to protest against the club’s owners.

The relationship between fans and owner Stan Kroenke has been tumultuous in recent years but was worsened further still when Arsenal announced on Sunday they had signed up as one of the founding members of a breakaway European Super League.

The ill-will towards the new competition was so fierce that, just two days later, the Gunners – as well as fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – all withdrew from the plans.

But the original decision only exacerbated the call from supporters to call from Kroenke to sell, and they amassed outside the Emirates to call for change.

An effigy of Kroenke hung from a lamppost as supporters let off flares and held up anti-Kroenke banners – chanting for his removal and also singing songs that would usually be heard in the stands.

One protester had to be taken away on a stretcher after falling from a roof over the box office and cutting his face but there appeared to be no other causalities as a strong police presence kept fans calm – but they could not prevent the hordes failing to adhere to social distance measures.

Some supporters were overhead planning to block the team buses arriving but the PA news agency understands the Arsenal players arrived earlier than normal, with the Everton squad arriving via a bridge on the opposite side of the stadium.

The protests continued as the teams were announced inside the ground, with manager Mikel Arteta insisting on the eve of the game he would prevent his players being distracted by an historic week.