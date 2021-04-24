Richard Keogh: 'I believed I would come back. A lot of people didn’t'

As Sebastien Keogh celebrates his fifth birthday today, little will he know the major role he had in helping dad Richard resurrect his playing career from the depths of despair.

The Republic of Ireland defender was written off after suffering a horrific knee injury in a car crash with former Derby team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence, following a drink-fuelled night out in September 2019 — and sacked a month later by the Rams for gross misconduct.

Keogh, who returned to action last August with League One MK Dons before joining Huddersfield Town in January, said son Sebastien was an inspiration for his comeback.

“It’s been a tough road for a lot of reasons,” said the 34-year-old. “I’m happiest when I’m on the pitch, that’s what gives me the drive.

“I believed I would come back. I knew I could, a lot of people didn’t. A lot of people wrote me off, but they don’t know my character, they don’t know me as a person.

“There are moments throughout that time you are human — and I went through a tough period in my life.

“I had a lot of people kind of say whatever they wanted to say, I let them talk and kept my mouth quiet, kept my head down. I just wanted to get back and to give the rehab everything I had.

I’ve had some down days which is natural, we are human beings, but I’ve got great people around me.

“My wife Charlie has been amazing and I’ve got a young son, Sebastien, and he was a big motivation for me. I wanted him to see me back playing. When you have a child in your life, it changes your outlook. When my son came into the world it was the greatest moment and for me my drive is to be the best dad I can be and try to set the right example.”

Keogh says he has grown as a person in the aftermath of the Derby team bonding session that went horribly wrong.

He was a passenger in Lawrence’s car that careered into a lamppost and his colleagues were later charged with drink driving.

Huddersfield Town's Richard Keogh (left) and Barnsley's Daryl Dike (right) battle for the ball during last week's Sky Bet Championship match. Picture: Mike Egerton

While Lawrence and Bennett returned to the first team, Keogh had his contract terminated after seven years at the club. After appealing the decision to an employment tribunal, Derby were then ordered to pay £2m (€2.3m) to their former captain as his contract still had 21 months remaining.

The Pride Park side have since appealed that outcome.

Keogh, who won 26 caps for his country and played in the 2016 Euros, added: “In life, we all go through adversity, some bigger than others. But I think it’s the only way we grow as people. We learn. No one’s perfect. You have to learn from every kind of situation, whether it’s good situations or bad situations.

We always learn from it and we always try to grow. I’ve used that time away to learn more about myself and become a better person and I’m trying to reap the rewards of that. My focus is always looking forward and trying to do my best.

“I’m one of them where I enjoy a challenge, I’ve had that throughout my career and enjoy the pressure.

“People can talk, they can say I had a serious injury, was a certain age, but I work hard.

“Everyone who knows my character knows I was going to do everything possible to get myself the best opportunity to get back and I’ve managed to do that. It’s not been a smooth road, but if you want anything you have to work hard for it.”

Keogh, whose side visit Blackburn today looking for a victory that should secure their Championship status, is now bidding to land another contract for next season and has a good chance after 18 starts under Carlos Corberan.

Richard Keogh of Republic of Ireland arrives prior to the UEFA EURO2020 qualifier against Denmark. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

“Of course, like any player,” he added on trying to earn a new deal. “I knew I could play in the Championship.

“I feel this is where I belong and it was a good decision to go to MK Dons, managed to play 21 games there, and then coming to Huddersfield. It was a really good fit for everyone.

“Physically I feel really good, probably the best shape I’ve been in my career really if I’m being brutally honest, with the nutrition side and training here.

“And I have the desire, any player needs that. I think the most important thing is do the best I can, help the team on and off the pitch and set the right standard in training and off the pitch and we will see how we go in the future.

I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove to anyone in the Championship, my record speaks for itself. I just want to pass that experience on and just enjoy my football.