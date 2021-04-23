Manchester United supporters ask Glazer family to loosen their grip on club

The Old Trafford giants were controversially taken over by the Glazer family in 2005
Manchester United supporters ask Glazer family to loosen their grip on club

Manchester United are in the eye of a storm. Picture: Peter Byrne

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 14:56
Simon Peach

Jim O’Neill and Paul Marshall have written to Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer calling for the ownership to loosen their grip on the club in the wake of the Super League debacle.

The Old Trafford giants were controversially taken over by the Glazer family in 2005 and are in the eye of a storm, having become one of the 12 founding members of the breakaway competition announced on Sunday.

The idea unravelled in a matter of days, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward resigning, United pulling out and co-chairman Glazer writing to fans admitting “we got it wrong”.

O’Neill – who attempted to oust the Glazers in 2010 as part of the ‘Red Knights’ – and Marshall have since sent a letter asking for the Glazer family to put their words into action.

The letter, shared by Manchester United Supporters Trust chief executive Duncan Drasdo, read: “In many ways, this (Super League) episode is the culmination of your 16 years ownership of the club and is perhaps the strongest example of how you seem to have been persistently out of touch with the club, spirit, indeed, very purpose of Manchester United.”

The letter says that if the Glazers “want to put things right with the entire Manchester United community” then they should announce to the New York Stock Exchange that they are “converting all the equity ownership in Manchester United PLC into one class of shares, each with the same voting rights”.

O’Neill and Marshall said they should announce plans to sell the collective family stake down to a maximum of 49.9%, among other suggested actions.

More in this section

Peter O'Mahony 20/4/2021 Peter O’Mahony makes return as Munster and Leinster welcome big names back 
Ruaidhri Higgins 23/4/2021 Fresh blow for Stephen Kenny as scout Ruaidhrí Higgins named Derry boss
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - King Power Stadium Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester fully focused on Champions League qualification
europeanman utdplace: uk
Republic of Ireland v Wales - UEFA Nations League - Group 4 - League B - Aviva Stadium

FAI restate commitment to World Cup bid after Dublin loses Euro 2020 matches to St Petersburg 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up