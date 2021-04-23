Dublin loses Euro 2020 matches to St Petersburg

Polish legend Zbigniew Boniek has confirmed that the four Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Dublin have been switched to St Petersburg.

Boniek is head of the Polish FA and, as a member of Uefa executive committee, is part of a meeting taking place this morning to finalise venues for the pan-European event.

As Dublin, Bilbao and Munich were the only three of 12 cities to guarantee a minimum 25 percent attendance for their matches, Uefa granted them a four-day extension from Monday’s deadline. It is understood that only Munich has retained its fixtures, with Bilbao’s matches remaining within Spain by moving to Seville.

“Seville and St Petersburg – officially,” tweeted Boniek, the former Juventus midfielder. “There is a bit of work ahead of us…we start over – camp, journey and all the logistics.”

The three Group C matches – Poland v Slovakia on June 14, Sweden v Slovakia four days later and the meeting of Poland and the Swedes on the final day of the group stage, June 23, will be reassigned to Russia.

The last-16 tie on June 29, potentially between England and Germany or France, will be staged at Wembley Stadium, which already had seven of the fixtures, including the semi-finals and finals.

None of those games clash with the fixtures already scheduled for the 67,000-seater Krestovsky Stadium, whereas Wembley stages the much-anticipated game between England and Scotland on June 18th.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Dublin matches have been given until Monday by Uefa to seek a refund.

