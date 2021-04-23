In-form Dylan Watts happy to see patience rewarded after claiming starting spot

His superlative free-kick delivery for Danny Mandroiu’s stoppage time winner in Drogheda on Tuesday night enhanced the contribution Dylan Watts is making at champions Shamrock Rovers this season.

Though he featured in all 18 league games last year, Watts started just half of them, such was the mainstay in Rovers’ midfield of Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff, since departed to Cyprus and Scotland respectively, captain Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill.

Despite having to bide his time, Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley praised Watts’ attitude.

“I think when you are left out of the team you can obviously go one of two ways,” reflected Watts, who has started three of Hoops’ last four games, on that point yesterday ahead of this evening’s derby with former club Bohemians at Tallaght.

“I don’t think it’s good for anyone personally to dip their head. I don’t think you get better if you’re just walking around sulking. You need to be ready if called upon to make an impact in a game.

“Then, if you play the next game, make more of an impact. I think that’s what I did last year. I had to be patient at times and it was obviously frustrating as well. When I was called upon I did my best.”

The close season arrivals of Mandroiu and Chris McCann means places in Hoops’ engine room remain at a premium. Something Watts nonetheless continues to relish.

“Competition brings out the best in players. If you had no competition you could get too comfortable,” said Watts, whose assist on Tuesday added to his winning goal against rivals Dundalk at the start of the month.

So every time you are on the pitch you have to perform or otherwise someone is there to take your position. It brings out the best in the group and me as an individual.

The major lament ahead of the season’s first big derby will be the continued absence of supporters when Tallaght Stadium might have expected a rocking attendance of around 7,000.

“These types of games are missing the fans,” agreed Watts. “These are the ones where the atmosphere is something a little bit different, though it’s still going to be the same on the pitch.

“There will be a lot of intensity straight from the first whistle.”

Goals beyond the 88th minute in four games, two deep in added time, has won unbeaten Rovers six of their 14 points as they sit joint top of the table with Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic. Tonight, Bradley remains without winger Neil Farrugia while he waits on Joey O’Brien and Sean Kavanagh.

Bohemians hope to have left-back Andy Lyons back fit but continue without midfielders Stephen Mallon and Bastien Héry.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves after Tuesday,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long of their 3-1 home defeat to Sligo. “It is the perfect way to bounce back. If we play the kind of attacking football we played on Tuesday night I think we will win more games than we lose.But we have to seriously improve our defence.”

In this evening’s early kick off, respective foot and knee injuries keep defender Cian Kelly and midfielder Jay McClelland out of St Patrick’s Athletic’s trip to Finn Harps.

Harps are without key defender Shane McEleney, who limped off after just 18 minutes of their 0-0 draw at Longford Town on Tuesday night. Ryan Connolly remains out injured also with Ethan Boyle, Mark Timlin and Conor Barry all needing to prove their fitness.

Premier Division: (7.45pm unless stated): Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic (5.45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians.