Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell leave Waterford

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Sheedy is no longer Waterford United manager.

Sheedy and his assistant Mike Newell have left the club following Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The dream management, appointed last December, lasted just six games recording just one win in their stint at the club. Sheedy was alone on the sidelines for four of those games as his assistant was suspended following his dismissal against Drogheda United.

Newell also saw red in Tuesday’s game against the Saints after a clash with referee Graham Kelly and fourth official Paul McLaughlin over the colour tape used on the socks of a St. Pat’s player.

It’s believed Newell faced a second suspension of up to six games after his latest outburst, but instead, the duo have decided to call time on their stay in Waterford and have parted company with the club this morning.

It comes as the Blues prepare for Saturday’s clash with Longford Town where it’s understood that current U19 boss Mike Geoghegan will take charge of the team.

Although no official statement from the club has been made at this, players were informed of the decision at training this morning.

The news means that three League of Ireland clubs are now looking for new managers.

This morning Declan Devine became the second managerial casualty of the new League of Ireland season, losing his job at Derry City as the side sit bottom of the table after six games. Last weekend, Dundalk’s manager Shane Keegan and coach Filippo Giovagnoli resigned following a similarly disappointing start to the season