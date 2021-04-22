Man Utd fans gain access to training ground during protest against the Glazers

Man Utd fans gain access to training ground during protest against the Glazers
Manchester United joint chairmen Joel Glazer (right) and Avram Glazer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 09:32
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to a group of fans who took their protests against the Glazers to the training ground on Thursday.

The Old Trafford giants have been under the American family’s ownership since they completed their controversial takeover of the club in 2005.

Their reputation managed to sink to a new low in recent days after attempting to launch the European Super League, with United co-chairman Joel Glazer named vice-chairman of the breakaway competition.

But the proposed league swiftly and spectacularly unravelled. United announced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would leave by the end of the year and Glazer admitted “we got it wrong” in an open letter to fans.

But anger understandably remains and a group of around 20 fans protested against the owners at the club’s Carrington training base on Thursday.

United said in a statement: “At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground.

“The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site.”

The Red Issue Twitter account showed an image of fans on a training pitch with a banner reading ‘Glazers Out’ and another saying ‘51% MUFC 20’ in reference to the model of ownership used widely in Germany.

In another image, protestors are shown holding a banner reading ‘we decide when you play’ outside the entrance to the main training ground building.

Solskjaer is due to speak publicly on the Super League for the first time at his next press conference on Friday.

