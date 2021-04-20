Sligo Rovers finish strongly to maintain fine start

Bohemians 1 Sligo Rovers 3

Sligo Rovers continued their fine start to the season as they beat Bohemians 3-1 at Dalymount Park to keep their place at the top of the Premier Division.

Late goals from substitute Mark Byrne and David Cawley saw Liam Buckley’s side to a deserved victory under the lights in Phibsboro.

Jordan Gibson had given the visitors the lead after finishing off a wonderful move before Liam Burt levelled early in the second half.

The Bit o’ Red weren’t to be denied, however, and Byrne netted inside the final quarter of an hour before Cawley wrapped up the win with another stunning finish.

Sligo took the lead on the half-hour with a beautifully-worked move as Romeo Parkes exchanged passes with Kenny before picking out Gibson, who smashes home a first-time volley.

Walter Figueira could have made it 2-0 just before half time as he cut in from the right but he skied his effort.

Two minutes into the second half, Bohs were level as Burt did what Figueira couldn’t, curling the ball expertly into the corner.

And his free kick could have led to a second moments later but Georgie Kelly saw his header flash wide.

Sligo made them pay as Byrne struck 14 minutes from time, getting on the end of a Kenny flick before poking the ball under Talbot.

And Cawley wrapped up a hard-earned win three minutes from the end as he turned and sent a rocket into the roof of the net.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin; Conor Levingston (Keith Ward 81), Ross Tierney (Ali Coote 81), Dawson Devoy; Liam Burt, Jack Moylan, Georgie Kelly.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks 86), John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt; Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan, Romeo Parkes; Jordan Gibson, Walter Figueira (Mark Byrne 60), Johnny Kenny.