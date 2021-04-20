Checkmate for European Super League as clubs cave in to pressure

The European Super League is crumbling and its conspirators scrambling for cover after a remarkable night in which fans, players, governing bodies and other clubs united to defend the game.

Manchester City have already officially pulled out of the controversial 12-club breakaway, announcing they had "formally enacted the procedures to withdraw”, Chelsea have announced their intention to follow suit, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are wobbling, and Liverpool and Manchester United are under increasing pressure to back track, too.

City’s decision to ditch the ESL — greeted by a Tweet from Raheem Sterling which said simply “Ok, bye” — came after even manager Pep Guardiola questioned the club’s decision to support it, while Liverpool are facing heavy criticism from within which must surely end the same way.

Anfield legend and non-executive Kenny Dalglish turned the screw on Tuesday by tweeting: “I really hope we do the right thing” before captain Jordan Henderson, speaking on behalf of the entire squad, added: “We don’t like it, we don’t want it. This is our collective position.”

Add in United, who have been taking bullets from Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand all week, announcing that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down from his role at the end of the season and it felt like a coup had been brutally despatched, even if United claimed it had nothing to do with the ESL debacle.

The Glazer family, the owners of United are now under further pressure, especially as the clubs shares plummeted in value on the New York Stock Exchange as the whole project began to fall apart.

The night was celebrated by 1,000 Chelsea fans, who were protesting outside Stamford Bridge ahead of their team’s game against Brighton when they heard the news that Roman Abramovich had ordered his club to begin procedures to pull out of the controversial breakaway. The cheers that went up were no less vociferous than if a goal had been scored in the Matthew Harding End, which their heroes couldn’t do against Brighton.

If some supporters are happy, however, it doesn’t mean that the ill feeling towards football’s traitors is likely to go away — and last night there was still no news from fellow breakaway clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

In fact, the global deluge of anger which has rained down on the 12 clubs involved has been so intense, so united and so thunderous, that all the owners are feeling the heat.

The reaction in the UK has been particularly vociferous, without taking into account, perhaps, that German clubs and French giants PSG stood against the Super League in the first place.

Earlier on an eventuful day, the 14 other teams in the Premier League met with the FA and “unanimously and vigorously” rejected the ESL breakaway.

A Premier League statement read: “The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The Premier League would like to thank supporters and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

The controversy managed to unite major political parties in the UK, with all announcing their opposition and UK prime minister Boris Johnson vowing to use legislative measures to stop the breakaway if need be.

He later tweeted a demand for other clubs to follow the lead of Chelsea and Manchester City, saying: “I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead.”

Just as remarkably the battle saw old foes UEFA and FIFA batting on the same side in a bid to thwart the cloak and dagger breakaway which had been two years in the making after a series of secret meetings.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferein said: “Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake. There is time to change your mind. Come to your senses. Not out of love for football - I don’t imagine you have much of that - but out of respect for the people who bleed for the team, out of respect for the home of football. I know we are right and they are wrong. It is a match we cannot lose.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made it clear that rogue clubs would not be allowed to compete in UEFA and FIFA competitions if they eventually jump ship. “They are responsible for their choice completely,” he said. “This means you are either in or you are out. You cannot be half in and half out. There is a lot to throw away for maybe a short-term financial gain for some.”

Anger from people across the football family centred not only on the financial implications but also on the anti-competition structure of the proposed ESL which would see founder members unable to be relegated from the 20-team format.

“Sport is not sport when the relationship between effort and reward does not exist,” Pep Guardiola said pointedly before City crumbled.

It was a remarkable and fast-paced response on a day which began with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has was named as the ESL’s chairman, bizarrely claiming the league was set up to ‘save football’ and AC Milan’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis saying the ESL would be “a new, exciting chapter for the game”.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo also came out in support but by the end of the night he had little company.

The battle is not quite won but the ESL is limping badly and looks like it may not survive. Only then can football deal with the fallout.