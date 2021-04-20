Finn Harps forced to settle for draw as Longford snap losing streak

Longford Town 0 Finn Harps 0

Despite a dominant display, Finn Harps had to settle for a point at Bishopsgate following this uninspiring encounter on the Strokestown Road.

Though they defended well, Longford will be disappointed that they failed to create little at the other end of the pitch, if the result did stem the flow of three straight defeats for the Midlanders.

While Harps shaded a scrappy opening, it was Longford who threatened first, Sam Verdon shooting wide across goal with an angled drive 10 minutes in.

Harps lost Shane McEleney to injury just eight minutes later with Stephen Folan coming on in a straight swap in central defence.

Far from unsettling the visitors, it was they who soon produced the first incisive bit of football of the game on 27 minutes.

Barry McNamee put younger brother Tony away on the right to whip over a cross to the near post which Sean Boyd, on his first start in over a year since a bad knee injury, headed just off target.

Boyd then found space from Mark Coyle’s pass to rifle in a shot Aaron O’Driscoll did well to block as Harps looked the far more threatening.

And Ollie Horgan's side really should have been ahead on the half hour.

Boyd showed good touch to work a one-two with Barry McNamee to bring a fine parry save from Michael Kelly. Tony McNamee blazed the rebound high over the top with the goal at his mercy.

Harps remained on the front foot into the second half, Ethan Boyle getting forward to sting the hands of Kelly within two minutes after Tony McNamee rolled the ball into his path on the overlap.

Sadly that failed to spark the game to life as the dour contest continued to struggle to produce any real quality.

Six minutes from time, Joe Gorman, the home side's standout player, did well to bravely deflect the ball out for a corner from Shanley's shot after Harps skipper Dave Webster’s long throw wasn’t cleared.

Longford Town: Kelly; J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Dervin, Robinson; Chambers, Verdon, Grimes (Davis, 78); R. Manley (Dobbs, 71).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle (Doherty, 89), Sadiki, McEleney (Folan, 18), Webster; Seymore, Coyle; T. McNamee (Russell, 73), B. McNamee; Foley; Boyd (Shanley, 73).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).