Spurs appoint Ryan Mason as interim coach 

Ryan Mason . (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:15
Ian Parker

Tottenham have appointed Ryan Mason as interim head coach until the end of the season, the club have announced

A statement on the club website this morning confirmed the news.

It read: "Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now confirm that Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. Ryan will be joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as Interim Assistant Head Coaches and Michel Vorm as Interim Goalkeeping Coach. Ledley King will continue in his role as First Team Assistant.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

