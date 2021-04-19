'My role is to coach' - Chelsea boss Tuchel sidesteps Super League grilling

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to reveal his views on the proposed European Super League of which Chelsea are among six Premier League founding members.

The German, speaking ahead of the Blues' meeting with Brighton tomorrow, sidestepped questions about the project by saying he trusted the club and was paid only to be a coach.

Tuchel said: "If I had a clear opinion right now I wouldn't mention. But it's too early to judge it and there are way too many opinions out there. I trust this club and my job is very clear. I am maybe not the right person to ask this. I understand why there are many emotional reactions out there but I don't know enough about it.

"I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it's too early to judge everything and it's not my part. On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach, be focused, and we've another game tomorrow."

Tuchel said he had not yet spoken to Chelsea players about the plans.

"The players were not involved in the decision making. Maybe it's a good thing to step back and not give our opinions about this. It's between the clubs and it's important to fight for the goals we still have this season.

"I've not seen the players today, we train later today. We wanted to give the players more recovery time after the game against Man City. The best thing is to stay calm and focus on our match which is maybe a little different than before.

"The players and me trust the club, we are employees. It's best we don't get involved in sports politics and this situation. It's above our heads.

"It's a big subject, everyone is talking. It's maybe impossible for the players not to be influenced by it but it's too early and there are a lot of opinions out there. Hopefully we can stay calm, have the influence to the players so they don't get distracted, and hopefully we can bring the performance to tomorrow's game.

"We are involved in this club to play our role and make our challenge happen at the highest level. This is what I am here for.

"Nothing will change between me and the team. Sometimes in the middle of the storm is the calmest."