Arsene Wenger slams European Super League plans - 'I tried for my whole life to keep unity in the game' 

The former Arsenal manager says the move by 12 clubs is 'dangerous' and should be resisted.
Arsene Wenger at  The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico - Pool/Getty Images)

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 11:33

Arsene Wenger says the proposed European Super League is a 'bad idea' that won't, in his opinion, go far. 

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, currently employed as FIFA’s head of global development, says the move by 12 clubs to break away from football's existing structures is 'dangerous' and should be resisted.

"I would say that it's a bad idea," Wenger told talkSPORT. "Football has to stay united. That is the most important thing and based on sporting merits and overall to respect the history that has been built through European football.

"I believe personally that this idea will not go far.

"I don't know exactly what is behind it.  I believe as well there's a more dangerous idea behind it that is a big threat for the Premier League. When I was still in charge there was a lot going on from other countries to try to diminish the dominance of the Premier League and a project like that would certainly accelerate that."

Arsenal are among the six Premier League clubs identifying themselves as 'founder members' of the new structure — which aims to set up 20-team European league from which the founding clubs could not be relegated. 

By ringfencing participation and revenue, the new league would damage the integrity of competition across football, Wenger believes.

"I don't know what's going on [at Arsenal]. That doesn't change what I think. For me the most important thing is I tried for my whole life to keep unity in the game, and that football is played the same all over the world, and that it's inside one organisation.

"I think it was the strengths — football is the most popular sport in the world and this is one of the reasons. Absolutely we have all to fight to keep football simple, understandable and based on merits, and that everyone has the same chance and dream to be successful."

Wenger has long predicted a breakaway league would come to pass.

“In a few years, you will certainly have a European league over the weekends,” said Wenger in 2018.

“It is inevitable. Why? First of all, to share money between the big clubs and small clubs will become a problem.

“The big clubs will say: ‘if two smaller clubs are playing each other nobody wants to watch it. People want to watch quality. So we have to share the money but nobody is interested in you’.

“A domestic league will certainly play Tuesday, Wednesday. I think that is the next step we will see.

“It will be soon because it is a way for other clubs to fight against the Premier League."

'A television product divorced from the reality of football' - legal experts warn Super League won't get 'free pass' from EU

