Chairman Hulsizer insists: 'Dundalk can still win the league'

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer insists the club can still win the Premier Division as they began their search for a new manager over the weekend.

The Lilywhites are currently second from bottom and could find themselves at the foot of the table if they lose to Derry City at the Brandywell tomorrow night.

Sporting Director Jim Magilton, charged with identifying the new boss, will take interim charge with a statement from the club on the situation due today.

Hulsizer is adamant that an appointment won’t be rushed, but a suitable candidate will need to be found quickly given the club's precarious position.

A weekend of drama for Dundalk began with Shane Keegan, named officially as team manager because he holds a Uefa Pro Licence, resigning before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Filippo Giovagnoli, first appointed as head coach last August and then given the job on a full-time basis after he helped the club qualify for the group stages of the Europa League and win the FAI Cup last term, resumed his place on the touchline.

But the Italian’s departure was confirmed yesterday and now Dundalk’s American owners, Chicago-based investment Firm Peak6, face a backlash from supporters.

“Shane Keegan will still go on to be a great manager and Filippo will be a great coach somewhere else too,” Hulsizer told the Irish Examiner.

“Jim [Magilton] will make his recommendation to us for a new manager and the board will consider it. We don’t want the process to take a month and drain the resources of the club and the job that Jim has to do. We would prefer it not to take a month but we also need the right person.

“Dundalk can still win the league, of course we can, and we can still have a very successful season. Once we make that appointment have a new manager in place you will see that we have the players good enough to win the league.” A group of angry supporters gathered at Oriel Park during the draw with St Pat’s on Saturday with a banner criticising the running of the club, labelling it a “circus”.

“The team exists for the fans and when it does well they are happy, when it doesn’t do well they won’t be happy. We want to make them happy again,” Hulsizer added.

