WNL: Áine O'Gorman strike seals derby win for defending champions Peamount United

Champions Peamount United moved joint-top of the SSE Airtricity Women's National League with Shelbourne after overcoming their Dublin rivals 2-1.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle got them started with an early goal, which was more about Shelbourne's defensive mix-up than the forward's finishing ability.

Shels goalkeeper Amanda Budden did make amends when denying Ryan-Doyle with a brilliant penalty save but she was caught off-guard by Áine O'Gorman when she curled in a stunning left-footed finish.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle of Peamount United shoots to score her side's first goal. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Reds never gave up and had a goal ruled out for offside before Ciara Grant did eventually pull one back but it was too late to inspire a fightback.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves and Wexford Youths celebrated their first league victories of the 2021 season, while Bohemians fought back to earn a point against Cork City.

Bohs maintained their unbeaten start by converting a late penalty at the Oscar Traynor Centre.

Chloe Darby smashed the all-important spot-kick into the back of the net to earn a point for Sean Byrne's side.

The Dublin side took the lead through Erica Burke before Lauren Egbuloniu netted twice for Cork to shoot them into the lead. Substitute Aoife Robinson finished well to level matters again.

Cork thought that they had won it when Laura Shine fired in but the concession of a penalty - which Darby scored from - let them down and Bohs back in at the same time.

With time ticking down, DLR Waves showed a fighting spirit to push through the pain barrier and go for goal. And it paid off with Katie Malone notching in their winner.

A superb cross from defender Aoife Brophy was not dealt with by Galway goalkeeper Maja Zajc and Malone was in the right place to hook in from close range.

This was DLR's first win of the season and they opened the scoring when Kate Mooney rose highest in the penalty to head in a perfect delivery from Jessica Gleeson.

Galway did respond, through top goalscorer Rachel Kearns with her fifth goal in three games, but her header wasn't enough for the visitors.

Fresh from international duty, Wexford's Ellen Molloy scored four times to show just how clinical she can be if given any space around the penalty area in her side's rout over Treaty Utd.

Ciara Rossiter netted inside 10 minutes and Treaty responded almost straight away with a fine header from Aoife Cronin. But Wexford simply shifted up a gear to take control of the game.

Sinead Taylor smashed in a volley before Molloy made it 3-1 with a sweet finish. Then Kylie Murphy converted a penalty before Molloy added three more.

Women's National League results: Bohemians 3-3 Cork City; DLR Waves 2-1 Galway WFC; Peamount United 2-1 Shelbourne; Treaty United 1-7 Wexford Youths.