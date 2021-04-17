Sheffield Utd relegation confirmed at Molineux

Premier League: Wolves 1 (Willian Jose 59) Sheffield United 0.

Sheffield United were finally relegated with six games remaining of the Premier League season as one of the biggest footballing certainties for some time was finally confirmed at Molineux.

United’s demise means theirs is the joint earliest relegation from the Premier League, along with Huddersfield in 2018-19, Derby in 2007-08 and Ipswich in 1994-95, after a ninth defeat in their last 10 Premier League outings.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose, on loan at Wolverhampton from Real Sociedad, wasn’t bothered about such details as he made it lucky 13, scoring his first goal in English football at the 13th attempt.

Jose’s goal in the 59th minute punctured Sheffield’s defence but not their resistance.

Strangely, it seemed to fire them with an urgency as they attacked the Wolves goal in a valiant attempt to stave off the inevitable.

But in the end, that’s just what it was.

Predictably, Wolves looked the more threatening side, but it was all pretty tame stuff as both teams lacked quality in a first half that you would struggle to cross the road to watch.

The only goalmouth action was a flick by Wolves defender Willy Boly headed off the line by Oliver Norwood when Willian Jose chested down Rayan Aït-Nouri’s corner.

United had the first opening of the second period with a free hit by the unmarked Enda Stevens inside the box, but Nelson Semedo blocked.

Immediately, Wolves punished them by scoring on the break.

It was a lovely move too. Daniel Podence brought the ball out of defence in the right-back position before finding Leander Dendoncker for a first-time pass to Adama Traoré, who burst forward, beating John Egan for pace before crossing low from the tight for Jose to turn home ahead of Ampadu.

Sheffield responded with a sustained bout of possession which finally produced the faintest of tip overs from goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Stevens’s fierce drive.

But in the end – just like all season for the Blades – it wasn’t enough.

WOLVES (3-4-3): Patrício 7; Saïss 6, Coady 6, Boly 7; Semedo 6, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Aït-Nouri 6; Traoré 7, Podence 7 (Vitinha 72 mins 6), Jose 7 (Silva 77 mins, 6).

Subs not used: Hoever, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ramsdale 6; Ampadu 5, Egan 6, Bryan 5; Baldock 5, Osborn 6 (Mousset 75 mins 6), Norwood 6, Fleck 5, Stevens 7; Brewster 5 (Burke 75 mins 6), McGoldrick 5.

Subs not used: Lundstram, Lowe, Jagielka, Foderingham, Bogle, Brunt, Gordon.

Referee: Robert Jones 7/10.