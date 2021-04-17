Ireland's Collins a happy Hatter as Luton edge  Watford

The result dealt Watford's automatic promotion hopes a blow, but Swansea and Brentford could only draw in the chase to win promotion behind Norwich.
Ireland's Collins a happy Hatter as Luton edge  Watford

ON TARGET: Luton's James Collins scores the winner from the spot at Kenilworth Road.

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 15:16
Dan Griggs

IRELAND's James Collins came off the bench for Luton Town to score with his first touch as the Hatters beat arch-rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road for the first time since 1993.

The Hatters, who were the better side for long periods, were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes to go, as Collins came off the bench to send keeper Daniel Bachmann the wrong way and net the only goal of the game.

The result dealt Watford's automatic promotion hopes a blow, but Swansea and Brentford could only draw in the chase to win promotion behind Norwich.

Swansea were forced to claw their way back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wycombe to keep alive their slim hopes of challenging Watford for the second automatic promotion spot.

However, the point Steve Cooper's side were able to scramble late on cut the gap between second and third to six points.

Brentford also wasted the chance to gain ground on Watford with a 0-0 stalemate against Millwall.

Meanwhile, Hull are two wins away from automatic promotion back to the Championship. 

Second-half goals from Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter against Fleetwood put the Tigers 11 points clear of third-placed Sunderland - who they host in midweek - and 13 ahead of fourth-placed Lincoln - who have two games in hand and welcome Hull next Saturday.

It leaves City needing two wins from their final four games to guarantee promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes suffered a big blow following a 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game with the aid of a deflection just before the hour mark.

More in this section

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League - St James' Park Willock guides Newcastle to safety, dents West Ham's Champions League prospects
Dundalk v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Manager Keegan walks away from Dundalk
England v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group I - Wembley Stadium UK and Irish bid for 2030 World Cup could create ‘significantly higher’ returns
Norwich City v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship - Carrow Road

Bright wings: Can Canaries hold onto their prized possessions for Premier League return?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up