Ciaran Griffin and Killian Cooper fire Cobh Ramblers to first win of the season

Cobh Ramblers' Cian Murphy closed down by Wexford's Luke Turner. Photo: Mary Browne

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 22:16
Brendan Furlong

Wexford FC 1 Cobh Ramblers 2 

Having taken just a single point from their opening three games, Cobh Ramblers recorded their first victory of the season casting aside pointless Wexford FC in their SSE Airtricity League First Division game at Ferrycarrig Park.

With both sides in dire straits at the foot of the table, it was Cobh who showed the greater composure having gone toe-to-toe with their opponents through the latter stages to deservedly take the points in the end.

Cobh may have taken the three points but they won't get carried away for they know they have some huge games ahead, while for Wexford the struggle continues now pointless after four games.

After a low-key opening ten minutes, it was not difficult to realise why both sides are struggling at the bottom of the table. The game began to then liven up as the opening goal was going to prove crucial.

Cobh went ahead after 12 minutes with a somewhat bizarre goal. Home keeper Jimmy Corcoran seemed to have the ball under his control on the edge of the area but delayed his clearance, leaving the onrushing Ciaran Griffin to block his attempted clearance to knock the ball into an empty net giving the visitors the comfort of an early lead.

Through the opening period, it was the visitors who were doing most of the pressing but they had to wait until the 43rd minute for their second goal with Killian Cooper powerfully heading home a Cian Murphy corner kick.

Wexford showed real improvement in the second half doing most of the early pressing but they were unable to prise open the Cobh defence who got in some desperate blocks to keep their goal intact. In quick counter-attacks, they came close to extending their lead with David O'Leary and Cooper having attempts on goal knocked away to safety.

The Wexford goal arrived three minutes from the end when Kyle Robinson powerfully headed home a Paul Fox corner but it was too late to affect the result.

Wexford FC: Corcoran, Tobin, O'Hanlon, Cleary, Carroll (Fitzsimons 45), Crowley, Manahan (Robinson 63), Doherty, Fox, Groome (Eddgun 45), Turner.

Cobh Ramblers: Barron, Kavanagh, Walsh, Devitt, O'Riordan, Turner (Williams 87), Cooper (Hegarty 87), O'Leary, Murphy, Griffin (Coleman 79), O'Reilly.

Referee: Eoghan O'Shea.

