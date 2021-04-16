Galway strike late to deny unbeaten Treaty United three points

Galway United 1 Treaty United 1

Treaty United’s unbeaten start to their introduction to the Airtricity League continued at Eamonn Deacy Park but they were denied a second win when Galway pounced for an equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Wilson Waweru was the hero for John Caulfield’s men when he poked the ball home when Treaty failed to deal with a free from Galway skipper Conor McCormack.

The breakthrough came after 18 minutes when Joel Coustrain fed Marc Ludden down the left and the former Galway player supplied a brilliant cross to the far post where Edward McCarthy rose highest to head home.

Galway, having started brightly, struggled to get efforts on target. Former Galway keeper Tadhg Ryan was rarely threatened but he did well to deal with an effort from Ruairi Keating after an excellent delivery from Ronan Manning.

Treaty grew in confidence after the goal with Mark Walsh dominant in midfield but they were unable to increase their lead before the break.

Shane Duggan forced Treaty’s Ryan into a good save 13 minutes after the restart while at the other end Galway keeper Conor Kearns did well to advance and deny sub Alan Murphy after good work by Limerick Gaelic footballer Sean McSweeney.

Another county footballer Padraic Cunningham should have equalised after an effort from Duggan was deflected into his path in the box but Ryan advanced smartly to save.

Galway didn’t give up and salvaged a point deep into stoppage time when Waweru pounced at the death for a Galway side who are still looking for their first win on the field having started the campaign as one of the favourites for promotion.

Galway United: Kearns; Boylan, McCormack, Nugent, Brouder; Doherty (Kelly 64), Manning (Place 64), Duggan, Ubaezuonu (Rowe 84); Keating, Cunningham (Waweru 74).

Treaty United: Ryan; Lynch, Guerins, O’Connell, Ludden; McCarthy (Collins 77), Keane, Walsh, McSweeney, Coustrain (Muphy, half-time); Hanlon (McKevitt 79).

Referee: D Keeler.