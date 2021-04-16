Injuries leave Waterford with 10 men in loss to Bohemians

Paul Martin was handed his first-ever league start by Kevin Sheedy after regular Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy wasn’t even at the ground, while captain Oscar Brennan was another surprise omission
Injuries leave Waterford with 10 men in loss to Bohemians

Rob Cornwall celebrates after scoring Bohemians' winning goal with team-mates Rory Feely, left, and James Finnerty at the RSC. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 20:54
John Fallon

WATERFORD 0 BOHEMIANS 1 (Rob Cornwall 44) 

Dominant Bohemians laboured to a narrow win at struggling Waterford last night, with Rob Cornwall’s goal a minute before half-time securing a second straight victory.

Keith Long’s Gypsies finished second last season but this upturn was badly needed after picking up just one point from their opening three matches.

The only goal at the RSC arrived when rookie goalkeeper Paul Martin tipped a free-kick from former Blues defender Tyreke Wilson’s free-kick onto the crossbar. When the rebound dropped into the six-yard box, centre-back Cornwall was first to react by tapping home.

Martin was handed his first-ever league start by Kevin Sheedy after regular goalkeeper Brian Murphy wasn’t even at the ground.

The manager refused to provide an explanation for the absence afterwards, ditto in the case of another surprise omission, skipper Oscar Brennan.

The armband was instead given to Daryl Murphy on his first start of the season, yet he was upstaged by recently-signed French winger Isaac Tshipamba who curled a sixth-minute shot wide. Waterford then lost former Ireland striker Murphy to injury on 36 minutes.

It was Bohs who showed the more attacking intent in the first half.

Keith Ward tested Martin with a stinging shot he gathered after initially parrying while Georgie Kelly wasted a golden chance on the half-hour by heading straight at the stopper.

Set-piece specialist Wilson was to the fore in Waterford coming close to a European place last season and it was his effort that set up the winner on the stroke of half-time.

Waterford almost equalised three minutes into the second half. Jamie Mascoll’s cross found Cameron Evans unmarked but the central defender couldn’t generate enough power to trouble James Talbot in the visitors’ goal.

That was as much as Waterford fashioned, unsurprising given they played the last 25 minutes a man down due to Tshipamba’s injury. Sheedy had already used up his three substitute intervals.

Jack Moylan should have added a second for the Gypsies on 70 minutes, only to shoot straight at Martin while another sub, Dawson Devoy, was similarly profligate when sent clear in stoppage time.

WATERFORD: P Martin; D Power, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; I Tshipamba, T Sobolwale, A O’Reilly (K Mashigo 62), J Martin; J Waite (J Stafford 57), D Murphy (P Mustwunguma 36).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; R Feely, R Cornwall, J Finnerty, T Wilson; A Coote, K Buckley; L Burt, R Tierney (J Moylan 63), K Ward (D Devoy 63); G Kelly.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

More in this section

Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park 'I haven't gone into a cave yet' - Martin O'Neill may have unfinished business in management
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League - Wembley Stadium Paul Pogba criticises former manager Jose Mourinho in candid interview
Czech Republic Soccer Europa League Arteta's 'joy' at Arsenal youngsters as captain Aubameyang recovers from Malaria
#league of ireland
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano

New 36-team Champions League set for final approval on Monday

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up