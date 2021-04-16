'I haven't gone into a cave yet' - Martin O'Neill may have unfinished business in management

The former Republic of Ireland boss will consider job offers
Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill prior to the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021.

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 09:45
Paul Keane

Former Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has insisted his enthusiasm for management hasn't left him and that he'll consider any job offers which come his way.

The 69-year-old has been out of management since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019, a role that followed his five-year stint in charge of Ireland.

Speaking last night during a webinar organised by Queens University, where he studied law, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the GAA's removal of 'The Ban', it was put to former Gaelic footballer O'Neill that he has retreated into the shadows of late.

"I probably have hidden behind this pandemic and taken a break," said the former Celtic manager. "I don't think you ever lose your enthusiasm for it. That enthusiasm I had for the games anyway, Gaelic and soccer, hasn't really left, so I will have a little look at these things and see what develops. But I haven't exactly gone into a cave yet, although who knows."

O'Neill was linked recently with a return to the Celtic job that he held between 2000 and 2005, taking the Parkhead club to the UEFA Cup final, though ruled himself out.

