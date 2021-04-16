'This one runs deep': No love lost as Cork City meet Shelbourne

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland preview

Gearóid Morrissey doesn’t need too much reminding that there’s going to be fireworks when Shelbourne come to Turner’s Cross.

Morrissey was a teenager in 2011 playing for City when the Leesiders claimed an injury-time last-game win at Tolka Park to leapfrog Shels and claim the First Division crown.

“Tommy Dunne was the manager we went in at half-time and the dressing room was locked. He had to kick the door down. There’s a good history about it and for the lads who wouldn’t know about it, I’d let them know that there’s pride here. It runs deep.”

From being a double winner with City in 2017 to suffering relegation in 2020, Morrissey knows both sides of the Cork football rollercoaster. And a few games in to the 2021 First Division season, Morrissey is in no doubt about the scale of the task to get back into Ireland’s top flight.

“In the First Division, everyone seems to get every player behind the ball and you have to try break them down. It’s always tighter. It’s kind of a battle to be won, and then the football takes place,” he says.

“Everybody is up for the fight, and a lot of teams go out with that mindset, they’re ready to scrap you before you play football and you have to match that too and outbattle them and earn the right to play.” Shelbourne come to Turner’s Cross unbeaten this season, having claimed their first win with a 1-0 victory over Wexford last weekend.

City boss Colin Healy is still without Rob Slevin and Josh Honohan, while Cian Bargary is fighting to be fit tonight, after receiving a heavy knock in defeat to Athlone. “Cian has got a bit of a problem with his ankle so we’ll look at him before the game,” said Healy.

Meanwhile Shels manager Ian Morris took aim at the FAI yesterday, expressing disappointment at the decision of an independent disciplinary committee to award Galway a 3-0 walkover win after Cabinteely, branding it an “absolute mockery of the league”. The clash at Stradbrook was called off two hours prior to kick-off last Friday following a positive Covid-19 case within the Cabinteely squad. Morris warned the decision gives title rivals Galway “a leg-up”.

Last night, Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton said he understands Morris’s frustration but believes the FAI have been left with little choice.

“We don’t want the league won or lost on those decisions but we’ve got be practical about it as well,” said Ashton. “If it happens again a couple of times where are those games going to be fitted in and where does the league go from there?

“We’d been on the same points and now we’re playing catchup with Galway, who are probably going to be competing at the end. But those were the rules laid out at the start for the right reasons.

“We’re all doing our best on a personal level not to catch it, and as a group. For us in a part-time environment, guys have to go work and kids got to go to school. Keeping yourself safe is the main one but incidents happen which might not be your fault. I see Ian’s point but if we go down with more cases what do we do then? Do we scrap it or do we abandon it until this is over?”

Cobh defender Ben O’Riordan agrees that the Cabinteely decision reinforces the responsibility on players. “We don’t want to be the team singled out and are trying as much as as we can as individuals to keep as safe as we can. And you don’t want to be given points away.”

Ramblers earned their first point of the season in their 1-1 draw with Treaty United at the Markets Field. But they have several injury concerns ahead of tonight’s clash with Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park. Conor Drinan is already out and Ashton has doubts over midfielders Pierce Phillips, Darren Murphy, and Martin Coughlan.

"At the minute it's a case of see who turns up on the pitch for training and take it from there," said Ashton.

Both Ramblers and Wexford are still looking for a first win of the season.

Elsewhere in the First Division, leaders Athlone Town will be looking to continue their flying start against a Bray Wanderers side who have drawn their three opening matches. UCD host Cabinteely while John Caulfield’s Galway United side welcome Treaty United to Eamonn Deacy Park.

In the Premier Division, Kevin Sheedy’s Waterford side meet Bohemians this evening at the RSC (5.45pm).

Pointless after four games, Derry City will be desperate to get up and running as they host a Drogheda United side (7.45pm) who have made an impressive return to the Premier Division.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Waterford v Bohemians, RSC, 5.45pm; Derry City v Drogheda United, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45pm (Live on RTÉ2).

SSE Airtricity First Division: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Carlisle Grounds, 7.30pm; Cork City v Shelbourne, Turners Cross, 7.45pm; Galway United v Treaty United, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm; UCD v Cabinteely, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm; Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm.