Shocking intervention by Czech minister says UEFA banned Ondrej Kudela to fulfil ‘perverted expectations’

A senior Czech government official claims UEFA only handed out a 10-game ban to Ondrej Kudela for abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in order to satisfy the “perverted expectations of a small group of activists”.

The Slavia Prague and Czech Republic defender is set to miss this summer’s Euros after he was punished for “racist behaviour” after insulting Ibrox midfielder Kamara during last month’s explosive Europa League clash in Glasgow.

He also faces a potential court appearance in Scotland after police submitted a report of “racially aggravated conduct” against the 34-year-old to the Procurator Fiscal.

But while football figures from across the continent have united to condemn the lenient nature of UEFA’s ruling – with 10 games the minimum sanction for racist abuse – Vratislav Mynar has accused European football’s governing body of acting in the “pinnacle of hypocrisy” in banning Kudela.

And he bizarrely suggested the ruling will see non-black players become the victim of discrimination.

Mynar heads up the Office of the President of the Republic, which is a department set up to ensure presidential powers and are carried out.

In his open letter to UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body, he wrote: “I note that racism is unproven and alleged. The UEFA inspector himself questioned that Ondrej Kudela had made a racist statement.

“Nevertheless, you have decided on a completely unprecedented punishment for a player who did not harm anyone and only verbally – according to his statement – offended his opponent.

“You condemn a decent person without a single piece of evidence.

“You make it impossible for athletes to fulfil their dream in the Europa League – all this just to fulfil the perverted expectations of a small group of activists and a club unable to win on the field, all the more so by shouting empty and hurtful phrases about racism.

“In your submission, the fight against racism has become the fight of the unsuccessful against the successful, the pinnacle of hypocrisy, positive discrimination and embarrassing undermining with stupid trends.

“Your efforts can lead to the opposite, a situation where a person with a colour other than black will be discriminated against, oppressed and deprived of their rights. That is why I also consider it necessary to oppose this procedure.

“Although you’re probably not used to it, let me tell you one thing. I very much appreciate the fact that the Czech public does not identify with your verdict, across the whole society.

“On the contrary, even if only for a short time, you have managed to unite ancient rivals. We will not kneel before you and no threats apply to the Czech football fan.”

Kamara was himself given a three-game ban after assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the game, which Gers lost 2-0 as they crashed out at the last 16 stage.

His Ibrox team-mate Kemar Roofe has also been given a four-game suspension for the horror tackle which left Slavia keeper Ondrej Kolar with a fractured skull.

But Mynar insists the Gers duo got off lightly.

Kemar Roofe has been banned for four games (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A lot has happened in the mentioned match,” he said. “The opponent’s insidious foul ended in a serious injury to goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

“He ended up with a skull fracture and will have to walk on the field with a helmet for the rest of his life.

“Result? The player who crushed the opponent’s skull with a football boot received a penalty from you for not entering 4 matches, another player for a physical attack for a three-match penalty.”

Mynar added that Czech president Milos Zeman was also taking an interest in the matter.

He said: “The President of the Republic Milos Zeman is acquainted with the situation in detail and considers it important not only from the point of view of sport, but also from the point of view of justice and human dignity.

“It expresses belonging to all citizens of the Czech Republic who follow this case and are disappointed during it.

“At the same time, he wishes all players and fans not to be discouraged by the whole affair and to continue to support their team so valiantly.”

PA have contacted UEFA for a response.