Phil Foden fires Manchester City a step closer to Champions League glory

Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 2 (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Phil Foden won his duel of brilliant young England playmakers with Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but it still took a controversial penalty award to set Pep Guardiola on his way to finally ending his wretched run of Champions League failure with Manchester City.

In truth, it would have been far from satisfactory for that 54th-minute spot-kick to have decided this near-classic of a quarter-final showdown.

But, thankfully, Foden added his personal stamp of genius 24 minutes later, connecting with a quickly-taken corner from Riyad Mahrez and beating the unsighted Dortmund keeper with a thunderous left-foot shot from the edge of the area that went in off the post.

That confirmed City’s deserved semi-final place after Mahrez had converted a brilliantly hit left-foot penalty, awarded when Emre Can attempted to head clear a Foden cross and succeeded only in playing the ball onto his arm.

VAR spent a good three minutes before confirming the on-field decision of the Spanish referee, piling the pressure on Mahrez, who had missed five of the 13 spot-kicks he has taken for Guardiola’s team.

And thus the City manager avoided a fourth consecutive quarter-final exit in the trophy he was brought to Manchester to win and carried City through to just their second-ever Champions League semi, where they will play PSG.

City can also still dream about the unprecedented quadruple that their manager has refused to consider but it was a close-run thing, thanks to Dortmund’s brilliant 17-year-old Englishman Bellingham.

If the antics of the Dortmund supporters’, who spent much of Tuesday night letting off fireworks outside City’s hotel, were designed to ensure their guests got off to a slow start, it appeared they had succeeded when the Germans took a 15th-minute lead.

Erling Haaland, relatively quiet but a constantly menacing threat over both ties, started the move when he ghosted goalside of John Stones and controlled an excellent long ball from Can.

Mahmoud Dahoud’s attempted shot was blocked but the ball broke kindly for his young English team-mate who took a superb controlling touch and unleashed an even better finish, right-footed into the top corner of City’s goal.

Ederson, at full stretch, managed to get a hand to the effort but could not prevent Bellingham’s first-ever Champions League goal, a moment that made him the youngest English scorer in the competition’s history.

It was a goal that rocked City who had only eked out a narrow first-leg advantage thanks to Foden’s last-minute winner at the Etihad last week.

And it was a sweet taste of revenge for Bellingham who had been wretchedly unfortunate in that first meeting to have what appeared a perfectly good goal ruled out for a supposed foul on the City keeper.

If Marco Reus had capped off a flowing Dortmund move moments later by finding a way to shoot around, rather than at, Kyle Walker, or if defender Manuel Akanji had not headed a corner straight at Ederson, then City’s exit might have edged closer.

Instead, Guardiola’s team - who had trailed in just one European tie previously this season, and that for all of eight minutes in the group win over Porto - slowly but surely began to take a stranglehold on a tie which they now trailed by virtue of Dortmund’s first leg away goal.

Kevin de Bruyne, predictably, ran the show with his relentless near-perfection and struck the Dortmund crossbar after 25 minutes.

The Belgian won the ball off full-back Mateu Morey before striking a magnificent attempt that rattled the bar and which Bernardo Silva almost managed to reach from the rebound.

Before the break, a goalbound Mahrez attempt was superbly blocked by Bellingham and Oleksandr Zinchenko nodded into the arms of keeper Marwin Hitz.

But, if anything, City’s dominance was even more complete after the restart and, after the penalty, it grew further.

A De Bruyne shot was deflected behind, Rodri’s header was tipped over by Hitz, and De Bruyne made a scintillating run that ended with the keeper saving well at full stretch.

At 1-1, a Mats Hummels header briefly threatened to send the tie into extra-time, but flew over, before City's second allowed them to coast home, with Zinchenko's long-range attempt drawing another good stop from the keeper.

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Hitz 5; Morey 5 (Tigges 81), Akanji 6, Hummels 6, Guerreiro 6; Bellingham 8 (Brandt 81), Can 5, Dahoud 6 (Hazard 76, 6); Knauff 6 (Reyna 68, 6), Haaland 6, Reus 7. Subs (not used): Burki, Schulz, Carvalho, Meunier, Piszczek, Passlack, Raschl, Drljaca.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Stones 6, Dias 7, Zinchenko 6; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Mahrez 7 (Sterling 87), Silva 6, Foden 8. Subs (not used): Ake, Jesus, Steffen, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia, Trafford.

Referee: C del Cerro Grande (Spain) 7