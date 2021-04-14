Arteta on Aubameyang fitness: 'Hopefully it is a sunnier day so maybe it is better'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is waiting on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard
Arteta on Aubameyang fitness: 'Hopefully it is a sunnier day so maybe it is better'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s victory at Sheffield United due to illness (John Walton/PA)

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 09:15
George Sessions

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is waiting on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague.

The Gunners have been boosted by the availability of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, with the latter having missed Sunday’s win at Sheffield United due to an ankle injury and Saka coming off at Bramall Lane with a thigh problem.

Both will feature in Prague, with the tie finely poised following a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg, but Arteta must assess Aubameyang (illness) and Real Madrid loanee Odegaard (ankle) after they sat out Tuesday training.

Asked if they will train on Wednesday, he replied: “It depends how they wake up. (On Tuesday) none of them could train. Hopefully (on Wednesday) it is a sunnier day so maybe it is better.

“I don’t know, we have to see how they are. We still have a couple of other ones as well from the last few days, so we’ll have to see how everybody is and after training how they react for (Wednesday’s) game.”

Arteta also provided an update on the future of highly rated 19-year-old Folarin Balogun, with the young forward “very close” to signing a new deal at the Emirates.

The striker had looked likely to leave the club for free this summer, with his current contract due to expire on June 30, but he is now expected to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

Folarin Balogun is ‘very close’ to a new Arsenal deal, says Mikel Arteta (Tim Goode/PA)

“We will make it official when it is official and everything is done,” the Arsenal manager said.

“As I said before, I have always been positive that he wants to stay at the club. We want him to stay at the club, so we are very close.”

Balogun scored his first senior goal in a Europa League victory over Molde in November.

Arsenal will definitely be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee) on Thursday.

More in this section

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN PSG withstand Bayern barrage to dethrone Champions League holders
Bigger and better nights ahead as Chelsea hold off poor Porto Bigger and better nights ahead as Chelsea hold off poor Porto
Graham Burke scores a long range effort 13/4/2021 Graham Burke scores goal of the season contender from halfway line in Shamrock Rovers win
arsenalplace: uk
NI women's football win

Simone Magill: What a moment for women’s football in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up